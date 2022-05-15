NEWLAND – On Friday, May 13 ‘Gold Star Mom’ Gail Mozuch and mother to fallen veteran Bruce Joseph ‘Bud’ Mozuch Jr. received a commemorative plaque from the Til Valhalla Project. Til Valhalla is a veteran service program that works to save veteran lives through donations and also honors fallen heroes with custom plaques.
“It’s an honor for a Gold Star mom to receive,” Mozuch said of the project. “When you’ve lost a child, no other grief compares. It is a lifelong journey of grief. We hope to learn to channel that.”
Til Valhalla Representative Mike Fasczewski delivered the custom plaque to Mozuch from Morganton.
The Til Valhall Project notes that, "We understand the pain that comes with the loss of a loved one. When you first lose someone, you receive an abundance of support and sympathies. But as time goes on, the support fades and we ask ourselves 'Will they be forgotten?' We are here to ensure that your hero's legacy will live on forever and that they will never be forgotten."
Marine Bud Mozuch passed away in 2004 at Camp LeJeune, NC at the age of 21. Cpl. Mozuch's unit was the 3rd Battalion 10th Marines Second Marines Division.
Mozuch works with other veteran honor and service programs such as Honor Flight, which takes veterans to Washington, D.C. to visit the memorials, and the support group Cole’s Comrades, which started after another mother had lost a fallen soldier. The group has spread via word of mouth and holds retreats in North Carolina.
Mozuch also wishes to contact other Gold Star families in the area and reach out to provide support and service to other veteran families.
With various designated groups dedicated to helping veterans and the families of fallen heroes, the memory of Bud Mozuch and the countless others who have passed during service to the country will continue throughout the years with a reminiscence that refuses to depart.
Mozuch thanked Til Valhalla for honoring her son and connecting with other families who are going through the same lifelong journey of grief.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.