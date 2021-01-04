Ms. Glenda Darlene Bunton, 59, of Elk Park, N.C., passed away Monday, December 21, 2020 at Mission Hospital in Asheville, after losing her battle with cancer.
Born August 15, 1962, she was a daughter of the late Luther and Maude Moore Bunton. Glenda was a long time employee of TRW and later worked at Life Care Center in Banner Elk. She was a member of Fall Creek Baptist Church, where she assisted with the upkeep and maintenance of the church and church grounds. Glenda enjoyed keeping company with and being a friend to the patients at Life Care. She also enjoyed gardening and tending to her flowers and her cat Abby. Even in her illness she continued to help her extended family.
She is survived by one aunt, Annie Moore Reece, and numerous cousins and friends.
Graveside services and burial for Glenda were conducted Thursday, December 24, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Fall Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. Officiating was the Rev. Kevin Arrowood.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Fall Creek Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Beth Crawford, 248 Snow Hill Lane, Elk Park, NC 28622.
The family would like to thank her church family, community and co-workers for their thoughts, prayers and encouragement shown to Glenda during her illness.
