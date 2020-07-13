Gilbert Lee Cobb, 83, originally from Morganton, NC, went to be with the Lord on July 11, 2020, following a brief illness where he resided in Rogersville, Tenn.
Gilbert was retired from the U.S. Navy where he served 20 years as a certified Nuclear Technician and E6 petty officer 1st class. As a petty officer, his main duties were on USS GILMORE. His duty assignments were in Norfolk, Va., Charleston, SC, Key West, Fla., and Rhoda, Spain. He had numerous awards and decorations during his time of service. Following his retirement, he served in the Navy Reserve for 10 years. He also retired from Grace Hospital with 18 years of service.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Ettie Cobb, Brothers; R.C., Hugh, and Phillip Cobb; one sister, Marian Robertson; and mother and father-in-law, Earl and Hazel Aldridge.
Gilbert is survived by his loving wife of 62 years: Marjorie Cobb; Children: Freda Deviney (Gene), Rick Cobb (Robin), Kenneth Cobb (Angie), and Dale Cook; Grandchildren: Steve Deviney, Mindy Martin (Travis), Jordy Cobb, Chelsey Lawson (Jason), McKenzie Cobb (Kassie), Michelle and Melissa; Great grandchildren: Gavin and Aubrey Martin, Addie and Paisley Lawson and Finley Kate Cobb; Sisters: Nanet Huffman, and Mary Caroline Powell; special Niece: Georgia Greer (Chad); and special Friend: Jimmy Brodaski.
The family will have a graveside service at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at Daniels Cemetery in Newland, NC.
Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Cobb family by clicking to www.rsfh.net.
The care of Gilbert and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland. (828) 733-2121
