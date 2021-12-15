AVERY COUNTY — The Ghost Riders Motorcycle Club of Avery County visited the Avery County Sheriff’s Office to donate money for the department’s Shop with a Cop program. Ghost Riders donated and received funds from businesses, groups, clubs and individuals, with all proceeds going to provide a brighter Christmas for area youths.
Shop with a Cop is a fundraiser where officers with Avery County Sheriff’s Office take underprivileged kids shopping during the holidays, and then take them out to dinner. The program is designed to foster positive relationships between youth and law enforcement, while supporting families in the Avery community who are in need. The Shop with a Cop program helps to ensure that children will have clothing, basic essentials and Christmas presents.
According to ACSO Chief Deputy Lee Buchanan, this year the department has been able to take more than 25 local kids shopping and out to dinner with the assistance of community partners.
This is the second year that the Ghost Riders have participated in fundraising for the program and expect it to continue to grow with each passing year. Ghost Riders M.C. was able to raise $1,200 for Avery children, $775 in checks and $425 in cash. Ghost Riders gave a special thanks to everyone that donated money and local business contributors, including Beam Construction, G&S Trees, Blue Mountain Carpentry, Carolina BBQ, Jack Hicks Trucking, High South Transmission and Tucker’s Paint and Body.
“They have been absolutely great,” Avery County Sheriff Kevin Frye said of the Ghost Riders’ assistance.
With the fundraising and awareness raised by the motorcycle club, they were truly able to make a difference in more than two dozen children’s lives for the Christmas season.
Members of the Ghost Riders joked that people give you an eye when they see a biker looking for money. Genuine and heartfelt intentions from the Ghost Riders demonstrate that leather-clad, chopper-riding looks can be deceiving.
(0) comments
