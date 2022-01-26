CRANBERRY – Freedom Trail Elementary School has implemented a new student support strategy that began with the start of the current school year. Principal Emily Dellinger, Counselor Jacqueline Aldridge, teachers, administrators and support units have worked together to install “Calming Corners” in each classroom for the elementary school.
New professional developments along with two book study programs have been employed this school year concurrent with other emotional support and staff training. One of the byproducts of the instructional progress is Calming Corners, designated spaces within the individual classroom borders designed specifically to support emotional regulation of students.
“It helps teach students how to regulate emotions while still in the classroom available for learning,” Aldridge said of the spaces.
One of the major design efficiencies of the Calming Corners is the fact that students are able to maintain their learning progress despite facing daily instability, because all corners are in a location where students can still see the teacher, the boards and can still hear everything happening in the class.
In the near and distant past, students who were having emotional or behavioral difficulties in class may have been sent to the office, possibly for the entirety of the remaining class period. Now students at Freedom Trail can maintain their learning progress while simultaneously learning how to self-regulate in a positive atmosphere.
Freedom Trail Calming Corners feature baskets containing particular sensory items, breathing cards, sand timers and many other teacher-selected items and furniture that will benefit emotion and stress levels of students. A few teachers have installed small teepees, beanbag chairs and other soft, pleasant accent pieces for students to calm and self-regulate with. Dellinger and Aldridge noted that even the sand timers act as a visual calming tool for students.
Freedom Trail first learned about the book studies and Calming Corners on a visit to another elementary school in Marion, in McDowell County. The books and subsequent studies utilized by the school are “Fostering Resilient Learners: Strategies for Creating a Trauma-Sensitive Classroom” and “Relationship, Responsibility, and Regulation: Trauma-Invested Practices for Fostering Resilient Learners.” Both books are by Kristin Souers and Peter A. Hall, which were specifically crafted for educators and instructors to use psychological evidence to provide support based upon positivity to foster a various array of student growth.
“Trauma does not discriminate,” said Dellinger. “Through the book studies teachers have developed knowledge about trauma and learning.”
When students experience trauma, stress, or are overwhelmed, different activations occur within the students’ mind and nervous system. Each student is an individual and responds differently to these experiences. Some may become overly active and some may shut down completely. The concept of the Calming Corner is to provide an efficient engagement opportunity to aid in the most immediate recovery process where students can recommit to the learning initiative.
“The staff training, two book studies and professional development are focused on emotional management, being more trauma informed and relationships,” said Aldridge. “It centers on regulating student emotions so they are ready for learning.”
The Calming Corners are intertwined with the larger picture of these concepts and act as a tool for administrators, teachers and the students themselves.
“The students love it,” said Aldridge. “Some students have already started using the Calming Corners without any directive.”
Administration has noticed high student engagement with the program and accumulates specific data related to the use of the corners.
“We love data here at Freedom Trail and we use that data to discuss as a team. From an administration standpoint, fewer and fewer students have been in the office because of the Calming Corners,” said Dellinger.
Aldridge noted that a major component of the program is to strengthen the relationship between teachers and students.
“We have seen the benefits of positive interaction versus negative interaction. Our job is to be the cheerleaders for the students,” Aldridge said.
Freedom Trail wants students to know that it is okay to have the feeling that they have, and the school is here to help students regulate, learn and to support the children. With a holistic method of helping students grow and learn, Freedom Trail models as a template school from which other academic instructions can learn.
