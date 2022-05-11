LINVILLE – Freedom Life Ministries held a community introduction on Saturday, May 7, at the YMCA’s Hugh Chapman Center with a dinner, gospel music, client stories and panel discussion with clients and staff.
Freedom Life Ministries, started in McDowell County, is branching into Avery to provide the same love, faith and support to current and released incarcerated individuals.
Freedom Life is a faith-based organization committed to helping men and women who have faced or are facing incarceration. The group helps with the transition back into the community and provides resourcing, shelter assistance, life direction development, transportation assistance, personal and spiritual life coaching and growth support groups. The organization plans to help its first clients beginning in January of 2023.
The event not only featured fellowship and faith, but both traditional gospel and original songs by the Freedom Life band Heart Cry. The band, comprised of Chaplain Danny Hampton and reformed individuals Scott Kelly and Melissa Lister, headlined the event while clients shared their personal stories and their roads to redemption through God and Freedom Life.
Hampton shared that the organization has funding streams with businesses, grants and governments, but needs volunteers, community and county support to make the ministry go.
“It’s going to take a lot of support. From a county standpoint we are truly invested and committed to this ministry,” Avery County Commissioner Dennis Aldridge said during the event.
“We are helping to break the chains that have bound them for years,” said Hampton, as Freedom Life looks to branch to Avery and offer the same faith commitment aid they have provided since 2013.
