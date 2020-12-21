Fred Coleman Abernethy, 86, of Banner Elk, NC passed away on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at his home.
He was born on March 4, 1934, in Catawba County, North Carolina, a son of the late Fred Coleman Abernethy, Sr. and the late Alta Rix Setzer Abernethy.
Fred was a NC State University graduate and began his career as an Registered Architect in 1965.
He belonged to and was active in many organizations; Boy Scouts of America as an Eagle Scout and assistant Scout Master, American Institute of Architects, Catawba County Chamber of Commerce as Past President, Cooperative Christian Ministry - 1st President, Corinth United Church of Christ - Past President of Consistory, First Savings and Loan Bank - Director; Southern National Bank - Director; BB&T - Director; North Carolina Historic Preservation Society; Rotary Club of Lake Hickory - Charter Member and Past President Paul Harris Award; Hospice of Catawba County - Board of Directors; Habitat for Humanity- Board of Directors & Catawba County President; Sunset Beach Planning Board/Board of Adjustments; Sea Trail Master Association Architectural Review Committee, Brunswick Family Assistance - Chairman of the Board; Member of the Feeding Avery Families team.; Avery County Habitat for Humanity- Board Member; Banner Elk Chamber of Commerce- volunteer.
Professional experience included joining CBSA Architects in 1977- Partner; NC State Building Commission, where he was appointed by Governor Jim Martin for 6 years; and National Peer Review Commission.
He proudly served his country as a United States Army Commissioned Officer 1957; United States Army Reserve, Retired Colonel Infantry 1958-1985; Chief of Staff- 108th Division 1982-1985.
Fred leaves behind to cherish his memory his: Wife, Sherry Snavely Abernethy of Banner Elk, NC; Daughter, Laura McNamee of Banner Elk, NC, Daughter, Elizabeth Anne Abernethy of Calabash, NC, Brother, Bruce (Ann) Abernethy of Fort Pierce, Fla., Sister, Tanya (Sid) Wilson of Williamsburg, Va.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorials in Fred's honor be made to Feeding Avery Families, PO Box 1075 Banner Elk, NC 28604 or thru the website feedingaveryfamilies.org.
Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Abernethy family by clicking to rsfh.net.
The care of Fred and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland. (828) 733-2121
