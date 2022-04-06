NEWLAND — A plan has been proposed for the sale and eventual development of what is known colloquially as the former Lowes Foods building in Newland.
The large facility has been rendered vacant for five years, starting in April 2017. The proposed outline has yet to fully finalize its official data and details, however the sale of the building concluded on March 25 for $750,000 with new owners NorthWest Housing Enterprises Inc.
The prospective arrangement of the facility is for NWHE to demo the current property and build a 64-unit and 10-building apartment complex. The complex, tentatively designated as Riverwalk Apartments, will include 10 one-bedroom units, 38 two-bedroom units and 16 three-bedroom units. The property is currently deemed affordable housing, with more specific information to be released. Dogwood Trust will also be a part of venture in some capacity as well.
In the proposed plan, the former Lowes facility will be razed, a portion of the parking lot will be used for buildings and the Family Dollar store will remain in its current location.
The plan actually will expand the Family Dollar from roughly 8,000 square feet to 16,000 square feet, with 49 dedicated retail parking spaces.
County Manager Phillip Barrier, who has been diligently working toward filling the property that has remained dormant, noted, “This is a great opportunity. This will alleviate some of the housing shortage issues and will help with workforce and affordable housing. I’m thankful to the company for keeping the Family Dollar. It is walkable and doable for residents with limited transportation in the community. We are still working with other grocery chains to develop in Avery County. Hopefully this will bring more opportunity for development in the town of Newland and the surrounding area.”
Barrier, who recognized the need for filling the vacancy, spoke with numerous companies interested in the property. including businesses such as Fair Value, Dollar Tree, Walmart, IGA, Piggly Wiggly, Lowe’s Foods, Food Country, Food Lion, Tractor Supply, BJ’s Wholesale and Aldi.
Barrier revealed that NWHE is dedicated to working with the town on greenspace and will not encroach the Riverwalk area or the outdoor stage. Construction will potentially begin within the year.
“The town of Newland would like to thank Phillip Barrier and Avery County for all of their efforts in filling the vacant building,” Newland Mayor Derek Roberts said. “We are excited to see the construction of affordable housing in Newland and pleased that the Family Dollar will remain. The proposed units will help sell Newland, and the removal of a dilapidated building will only make the town look better. These units could also help us in our effort to bring more youth to the area.”
