Floyd Lee Burleson, 73, went home to be with his Heavenly Father on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Watauga Medical Center.
A native of Avery County, he was a son of the late C.L. and Alberta Clark Burleson. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Frances Burleson and sister, Janet Cabrera. Floyd was a member of Big Meadows Missionary Baptist Church. He enjoyed being outdoors, chewing his tobacco and listening to gospel music.
Surviving are his daughters, Pauline Calloway and husband, Jimmy, of Plumtree, Donna Astello and husband, Jose, of Spear; granddaughter, Donna Cordell and husband, Timothy, of Spear; sister, Barbara Greene and husband, Harold, of Crab Orchard and brother, C.L. Jr. Burleson of Newland. Several nieces, nephews, friends and cousins also survive.
Private burial will be held in Big Meadows Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses. To send online condolences please visit our website at yanceyfuneralservice.com
