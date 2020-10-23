Florence Curlutu, "Tiny Church", 65, of Nebo, N.C., went home to be with the Lord and her family on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Blue Ridge Medical Center in Morganton.
A native of Canton Ohio, she was a daughter of the late Mary and Harvey Church. She is also preceded in death by two brothers:, Jimmy and Kenneth Church. Tiny loved her family and church family and never forgot a single person she met. She loved to go shopping for pretty clothes and enjoyed being involved in craft making.
Left to cherish her memory is her sister, Carolyn Potter and husband, Jerry, of Elk Park; nephews, Jon Potter and wife, April, of Newland and Jerry "Tater" Potter of Elk Park; special great niece, Candice Potter and her son, Mason, of Hampton Tennessee and a great nephew, lil Jon Potter of Roan Mountain Tennessee and her very special AFL family, Teresa Morris and husband, John, of Nebo. Numerous cousins and extended family also survive.
A private memorial service will be held at her church in Nebo at a later date. To send online condolences please visit our website at yanceyfuneralservice.com
