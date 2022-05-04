BANNER ELK – A fellowship breakfast organized by Jim and Ann Swinkola took place on Friday, April 29, at Holston Camp in Banner Elk. The event featured community stakeholders and dignitaries from various organizations in Avery County.
In attendance for the event were state Senate candidates Deanna Ballard and Ralph Hise, state Representative Dudley Greene and state Senator Warren Daniel’s wife, Lydia.
Local office holders were present as well at the breakfast, including County Manager Phillip Barrier, as well as Avery County Commissioners Dennis Aldridge, Woodie Young and Tim Phillips. Banner Elk Mayor Brenda Lyerly, Newland Mayor Derek Roberts, Banner Elk Town Manager Rick Owen and Superintendent of Avery County Schools Dr. Dan Brigman, were also present at the breakfast.
County leadership was also joined by representatives and employees from an assortment of county institutions, including Lees-McRae College, Avery County Chamber of Commerce, Grandfather Mountain, Appalachian Regional Healthcare System, Avery County Schools, Oasis Inc., YMCA, Avery Humane Society, Avery County Sheriff’s Office, Freedom Life, Banner Elk Volunteer Fire and Rescue, Yellow Mountain Enterprises, Mayland Community College, Eagles Nest Community and real estate professionals.
The diversified meeting offered an opportunity for individuals to introduce themselves to community members and discuss the litany of subjects that are existent and impactful to Avery County.
Director of Behavioral Health at Appalachian Regional Healthcare System Stephanie Greer spoke directly to the state government representatives, noting that one of the biggest gaps in the county is workforce housing.
“I challenge the leaders in the room to strategically combat this issue,” Greer said, noting that there is an opportunity to support growth and sustainability within the county.
Fellowship Breakfast organizer Jim Swinkola added that the event had record-setting attendance. The admirable collection of community members at the event supports the community involvement and connection in Avery County, giving individuals and organizations a chance to meet with and discuss specified county concepts and ideas.
