BANNER ELK – A fellowship breakfast took place on Oct. 28 at the Holston Camp, where a contingent of committed Avery residents met proactively to discuss the needs in the community and how to reach out to influential organizations and individuals for the positive growth of the county. The meetings that take place are not agenda-driven, and participants are able to work through progress, ideas and successes of the community at large.
Victoria Bowman, a new resident to the region, runs a business producing doors, panels and other materials and goods focused on economic housing. Currently, the business operated by she and her family consists of four branches employing around 165 total individuals.
The operation is looking at expanding its employment quantity and is currently working with Mayland Community College in order to train a skill base to include the substantial-skilled positions of carpenters and welders. The training, employing and retaining of a skilled labor base is an ongoing project that Avery County is working on increasing.
Representatives of Lees-McRae College discussed opportunities to build the community and improve community engagement. A common theme amongst attendees involved the concept of getting students to come learn in the region and then stay in the county when they have been fully educated, as increasing the quantity of an educated labor group locally can impact economic growth and stability.
LMC students were noted for the Mountain Day of Service intiative, and two of the recent sites where students helped with work was the Riverside Elementary School and at the Woolly Worm Festival that took place in Banner Elk on Oct. 16 and Oct. 17.
Lee Buchanan, chief deputy with Avery County Sheriff’s Office, explained the Freedom Life Program, a beneficial prison program currently applied in McDowell County and is being endorsed in Avery County. The program is roughly six months out from being utilized. The program is a Christ-led re-entry program successfully organized in other systems.
During the meeting, congratulations was given to Banner Elk resident Andy Rein, whose wife, Susie, was in attendance at the meeting. It was revealed that Andy will be inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame. Rein won a silver medal in the 1984 Olympics in Los Angeles and also defeated a Russian gold medalist at the Russian National Championships in Soviet Georgia. Rein had accomplished the feat of acquiring the best total scoring in the entire tournament and was presented with an unconventional trophy, given the coveted Russian black yak fur burqa in lieu of a traditional medal. The black yak fur trophy is currently held at the University of Wisconsin where Rein was the wrestling coach and is a member of the university’s athletic hall of fame.
Jim Austin, executive director of the Holston Camp, announced the scheduled opening of the new Holston Camp Preschool, planning to open Jan. 4, 2022. Holston Presbytery Camp, a 150-acre nonprofit youth development and activity center that originally opened in 1955 which operates numerous Christian summer camps and overnight camps throughout the year, will be expanded to include an early childhood educational school. The school will provide services to kids aged 3-5 and will be run by recent Lees-McRae graduate Madeline Horn.
The licensed youth facility will offer an academic development program featuring a multitude of focuses, including reading, home life, music, science, drama, arts and other functional educational features. Austin explained that the school will offer a dynamic approach to youth learning with “opportunity for kids to be outside for all activities in an enhanced learning environment.”
The school will operate from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., with timetables for working families with options for earlier and later drop off and pickup times. The school will operate from January 4 through May 13 and charge $165 per week. More information on the new endeavor can be found by clicking to holstoncenter.org starting Nov. 19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.