NEWLAND – Feeding Avery Families, the nonprofit food distribution venture, plans to expand its vital and viable programs in Avery County very soon.
After battling through the Covid struggles for more than a year, Feeding Avery Families has started to build upon the already successful charity model. FAF, which gives out completely free packages of food to hundreds of needy families each month, has kept its ambitious sights in the forefront of its humanitarian affairs.
Co-directors Dick Larson and Jo-Ann McMurray and their volunteer pool of close to 300 have maintained their distribution rates through increasingly difficult times.
Before Covid, FAF operated exclusively with a client choice model, where families would walk through the warehouse with a volunteer guide and select foods separated into different sections. Families could pick and choose from the provided lot of goods with limits based on family size.
Larson said that the client choice model was working very smoothly and that they wanted it to be as “pleasant of an interaction as it could possibly be,” and that it was “able to build relationships with families and volunteers.”
When the Covid protocols became more restrictive, the organization had to update its service model to be more accommodating to the pandemic.
“Covid put the brakes on some of the features of the program, anything with personal interaction, like guided walkthroughs, home visits, and transportation,” Larson explained.
FAF adapted during the pandemic and transformed into more of a drive-thru program, which it has been operating since April of last year. Families currently park in the lot and are given a prepackaged box of foodstuffs. FAF was able to maintain true efficiency during the alterations and clients could sign in and get their complimentary food in five minutes.
The average family of three receives roughly 75 to 80 pounds of food, including varying forms of canned goods, breads, frozen meat, produce, dairy, dessert items and even pet food if the family has a furry friend. Larson noted that efficiency is one of the organization’s strengths. FAF does provide some delivery services, but is limited in its delivery output.
Larson and McMurray recently took a client poll to see which model the families prefer and, to Larson’s surprise, the votes tallied in about even thirds, where client choice, drive-thru and no preference all received an even amount of votes.
“When Covid relaxes we will incorporate both models,” Larson affirmed.
The major proposal of expansion for FAF will be its new location that it is currently preparing to construct. The organization has purchased a parcel of land off of Hwy. 194 and is creating the design plans for the new building. While management does enjoy the space FAF currently occupies, a new building specifically crafted for food storage and distribution will not only improve efficiency but also allow FAF to reach a larger share of the food insecure populous.
The current building boasts around 5,000 to 6,000 sq. ft., whereas the new proposed design plan would have a utilization size of approximately double that area. The new location will also be used exclusively for FAF.
While they love their current business neighbors, an exclusive location would be far better operationally, Larson explained.
“We could fill the parking lot, but we are unable to because of the other businesses,” Larson added.
The site plan also calls for an enclosed drive-thru that would be helpful for the Covid-introduced drive-thru service and inclement weather during the winter months.
“The goal is to be in the new building before next winter,” Larson said.
Other areas of expansion include adding nutritional education programs and cooking demonstrations. These attachments would highlight label reading, measuring blood sugar, weight management with scales and health-related nutritional knowledge. FAF is also planning to add generic hygiene items and feminine hygiene products to an already burgeoning program, while partnering with Project Dignity out of Asheville.
“We’re trying to be more collaborative with other organizations,” said Larson. “We all serve the same group of people,” as Lawson referenced the health departments, DSS, hospital services and charity organizations.
Larson, who has been working with FAF for four years, has enjoyed his time with the organization.
“I love it. It is a calling,” he said.
The program will serve between 400 and 600 families per month without any government funding, an impressive feat for any organization.
“I’d love to reach more people,” Larson said, noting that roughly 15% of people in Avery County are food insecure. “We are blessed with our volunteers and our donor pool. We can be the conduit to get resources to the need.”
