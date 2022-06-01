NEWLAND – In memory of those who served and died on behalf of our nation, the town of Newland hosted the annual Memorial Day observance event on Monday, May 30, organized by the VFW Pat Ray Post 4286.
Each year, the event is hosted at the Avery Veterans Monument and Garden at the Newland Square and features invocations, presentation of colors, dedications, keynote speakers and armed forces recognition ceremonies.
During the event, Rev. Phillip Greene provided introductions, ACHS JROTC posted the colors, Tara Andrews and Stephanie Watson sang the national anthem, the Linville Land Harbor Concert Band performed multiple songs, VFW Honor Guard gave a rifle salute, the presentation of wreaths to the monument was performed by Bill Dean of the VFW and Zeb White of Disabled American Veterans, Ryan Clark and Drew Eggers played “Taps” and U.S. Representative Virginia Foxx gave the keynote speech.
During her oratory, Foxx noted that “Memorial Day has a very special place in the heart of all Americans. We are gathering to pay tribute to the men and women that have lost their life defending us.”
Foxx explained the importance of demonstrating gratitude toward the people that gave their lives to protect the country we call home.
“Hope is an inextinguishable flame,” Foxx noted, adding that no matter the time, we remain protected by many men and women and we must remain grateful to them as we reflect on the importance of the day.
Foxx shared the significance of carrying on the service of the area and nation’s fallen service members.
“We must foster the values of our country. What can I do today to maintain our country?” she shared.
Foxx also noted the importance of teaching our future generations of living in America, that its freedoms are not radical, and that as Americans we need to show support for those who were willing to lay their lives on the line to continue those traditions and ideals.
Martha Burleson of the Linville Land Harbor Concert Band shared why the event is an annual tradition to attend.
“It’s really near and dear to my heart. It is very honoring,” Burleson said.
The band, which will play the upcoming June festival and the county fair, performed in a show earlier in the morning for a different Memorial Day ceremony.
Stacey Gardner, Veteran Service Officer for Avery County, had a booth set up at the event giving out information to all the veterans in attendance.
“I want to thank all of the Avery veterans for their service,” Gardner said. “If veterans need any help or information, they can come by the office anytime.”
VFW Pat Ray Post 4286 Commander, US Army veteran of Operation Desert Storm and organizer of the event Kevin Holden expressed appreciation for being part of the solemn ceremony of celebration.
“We were blessed with good weather and a good crowd today. There are many combat deaths every year, (and) we are here to serve those who have died serving our country,” Holden said.
Holden noted that part of the significance of the holiday is remembering all of those who have passed defending our freedom, dating back to the American Revolution all the way to the contemporary wars of the new world.
“It is a privilege for us as a VFW to organize this event. We exist to serve vets who need help,” he said.
Holden has been helping with the event for the past seven years and recognized how special it was to have Representative Foxx at the ceremony.
“Sometimes things don’t count as newsworthy. Memorial Day is a day to remember who we have lost,” said Holden. “It’s a special day.”
For all of the fallen heroes, from current to yesteryear, the Newland Memorial Day Ceremony offers a passionate and embroiled remembrance of the individuals dedicated to the preservation of American freedom and liberties.
