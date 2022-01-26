NEWLAND – Feeding Avery Families has experienced both challenges and successes in an eventful 2021. While the struggles of operating through Covid have offered no time to rest, FAF has continuously grown throughout the process and simultaneously kept its message and its community on track.
FAF has officially began its tremendous growth efforts with a land purchase and plans toward the construction of a new location.
“Despite the rather frigid temperatures, these are really exciting times,” FAF Executive Director Dick Larson said. “The Board has just decided to go ahead with our building project. Dean Hagie will be the builder, and he thinks we can break ground in March, weather permitting. The building will be just less than 10,000 square feet, of which 8,800 will be heated. We’ll have an enclosed, unheated drive-thru and loading dock. Hopefully, we will be in a new building by the fall. There will a lot of activity this year, and a lot of unknowns to deal with. What a blessing to have us all in this together.”
FAF was able to purchase two acres of land on Old Vale Road in Newland for construction of a new building, doubling the size of the current space and creating a much more efficient operation.
“While 2021 was certainly a challenging year for all, Feeding Avery Families had many successes to celebrate,” said FAF volunteer Mark File.
The nonprofit that fights hunger in the community has many accomplishments to be noted. FAF gave away 539,000 pounds of food during the past year, which equates to approximately 449,000 individual meals. A total of 88% of the food was acquired at no cost, utilizing multiple governmental and grants programs.
In total, 10,000 volunteer hours were provided from 350 volunteers which helped serve a total of 4,941 families during 48 distribution Fridays. Each family had received more than 60 pounds of food, including boxes of groceries, frozen meats, produce, bread, juices and more.
FAF also began the Elderpack program, in association with Avery Senior Services, which supplies senior citizens with bags of groceries.
Providing healthy food options was at the forefront of the FAF programs, with 80 tons of fresh produce being supplied. Grants totalling $15,000 were received to partner with Appalachian Sustainable Agriculture Project, in order to purchase more produce from local farms.
In Avery County Schools, 125 children were provided with two packs of groceries per week, equating to food for 12 meals. Along with stocking pantries, inside each of the nine county schools were snacks provided for teachers to give to hungry students throughout the day. FAF worked closely with both ACS and the YMCA Summer Camp Program throughout the year. FAF was able to launch the Lees-McRae College food pantry inside the student center as well, which is stocked in conjunction with LMC students and staff.
In association with other charitable and helpful organizations, FAF was able to receive a new van with assistance from a grant from High Country Charitable Foundation. The organization picked up a total of 37,672 pounds of food from Banner Elk Food Lion, while also acquiring more than 75,000 pounds of food from the Lowes Foods grocery store through the Friends Feeding Friends program. FAF was also awarded funding for personal hygiene care bags from several churches in Avery County, Grandfather Community Foundation and Project Dignity.
FAF celebrated two unique fundraisers during the year. One fundraiser featured the raffle of a donated Mercedes automobile, while the organization parked cars at the Woolly Worm Festival in October. The raffle raised $10,000 and the festival parking raised $8,200, respectively.
Knowing that families in the region love to have animal companionship, FAF offered free dog and cat food to families at weekly distributions as well.
Keeping the cost per meal to just 30 cents and receiving various grants and charitable offerings, FAF has been able to be as productive as ever this year. Efficient organization, administration and the hundreds of volunteers to the program aid in the overall benefit of the entire community.
FAF has no plans of slowing down and aspires to continue to expand and grow, helping families throughout the region on a regular basis. For those interested in volunteering or providing financial contributions, click to www.feedingaveryfamilies.org.
