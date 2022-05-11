Feeding Avery Families officially breaks ground on the new and improved facility. Digging the dirt are County Manager Phillip Barrier, FAF Director Dick Larson, MANNA CEO Claire Neal and FAF Director Jo-Ann McMurray.
NEWLAND – The nonprofit group Feeding Avery Families, dedicated to eliminating hunger in Avery County, broke ground on its new facility on Thursday, May 5. The site, located on Old Vale Road, will feature a much larger two-acre lot size, including a 10,000-square-foot building and diversified use facility.
The new center has an anticipated completion date of this fall, and will have not only all of the programs and systems it currently operates, but also backup generators, cots, kitchen, bathroom and laundry to partner with emergency services for disaster situations.
In attendance for the occasion was the MANNA CEO Claire Neal, who added, “It is easy to see why this organization has the reputation it does. We couldn’t be happier and are thrilled to be a partner and to see the new space.”
Avery County Manager Phillip Barrier noted the extraordinarily high food insecurity percentage in Avery County. Recent statistics state that 19.5% of children in Avery have food insecurity. Barrier said of this metric, “That bothers me, and this is an answer.”
With a newer, larger and more effective facility, Feeding Avery Families and co-directors Dick Larson and JoAnn McMurray will have the means and resources to help even more families than ever before.
