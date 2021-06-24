Emory Jackson Harris, Jr., 82, of Land Harbor, N.C., passed away on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at his home surrounded by his loving family. A native of Monroe, Florida, he was a son of the late Emory Jackson Harris, Sr., and Rosemary Saunders Harris.
Emory was a member of First Baptist Church of Newland. He did Bible study with the Mountain Men of Land Harbor. Emory was a barber for fifty years and worked with the Hernando County Sheriff's Department. Emory was an avid reader, cyclist, enjoyed gospel music, and woodworking.
Surviving is his loving wife of 20 years, Sandra Reid Harris; daughters: Helen Rose Whealton of New Bern, NC and Candice Branson of Brooksville, FL; step-daughter, Robin Barrett (John) of Newland; step-son, James Adkins, Jr. (Jessica) of Piney Flats, TN; three grandchildren; six step-grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren, and three step-great-grandchildren; two sisters: Carol Busch (Trent) of Lake Park, GA and Terry Sartor (Bob) of Brooksville, FL; one brother, David Harris of Brooksville, FL. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 29th at First Baptist Church Newland.
Memorials may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care of the Blue Ridge, 236 Hospital Drive, Spruce Pine, NC 28777. To send online condolences, please visit our website at www.yanceyfuneralservice.com.
