SUGAR MOUNTAIN – This year marked the fifth annual Highland Emergency Air Rescue and Transport Golf Tournament for Corey Pittman. Formerly known as WINGS, the golf tournament operates as a memorial for EMS clinician Corey Pittman and a fundraiser for scholarships set up to continue his legacy as an emergency medical educator and to assist Avery High School students who desire to go into various branches of the EMS field.
Students selected for the scholarships are based on community involvement, academic success and desire to go into the emergency service field. Included in the EMS support are students interested in fire department, nursing, EMS, paramedic and any emergency medical support careers.
Pittman, an Avery native who passed away at 41 years old, was a well-known EMS agent and prominently involved in emergency service education in the region. A gifted musician, Pittman also worked as a flight paramedic and devoted a substantial amount of time to emergency services and instruction.
“He was very well known as an excellent emergency clinician and clinical educator,” John Smith of HEART noted. “His peer education spread across the United States. To continue his legacy, a Scholarship Fund has been set up in Corey’s name to assist Avery County High School students each year.”
The HEART CP Golf Tournament took place at the Sugar Mountain Golf Course.
“It’s a fantastic and beautiful course,” medic Jamey Thompson noted. “An EMS helicopter is brought up to the course where it takes off. It acts as the starting gun for the tournament.”
Many local emergency service and fire department personnel take part in the tournament along with local teams.
“There is a brotherhood built in and ingrained. Because it is for Corey and everyone knew him, they all come out to support,” Thompson added.
The tournament usually plays with foursomes and maintains tournament hole sponsorship from local businesses and individuals.
“A big thank you to tall the partners and sponsors, the sponsors really help,” Thompson explained. “I want to thank everyone involved and Sugar Mountain Golf Course.”
This year’s lunch was catered by Carolina BBQ and featured the patented helicopter takeoff starting gun from the course. The Highland Emergency Air Rescue and Transport Golf Tournament generally takes place during the month of September, with participants looking forward to the next year’s installment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.