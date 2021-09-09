Ella Louise Fields Trice passed away Tuesday evening, September 7, 2021, following a brief illness.
She is survived by her daughter, Kathie Massee; widow of David Massee, and her son, Bill, Charles W. Trice, Jr., (Kathy). She was preceded in death by her husband of nearly 70 years, Charles W. Trice and their son, Rodney Evan Trice (Regina). She is also survived by five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Like most mountain women, Louise was a wonderful cook and helped raise a big vegetable garden yearly from which she canned and froze the best things her family ate during the winter. Louise also loved flowers and planted dahlias and lilies every spring and always expected hanging baskets for Mothers Day. Her flowers graced every family grave on decoration each summer in White Pine Cemetery and Fork Mountain Cemetery.
Louise also sewed a great many of Kathies clothes as she grew up. Amazingly, while carrying out all that needed doing taking care of her home and three children, Louise worked thirty years at Glen Raven Mills. For years, she got up early enough to cook a full breakfast, including gravy and biscuits, for her husband and children before leaving to arrive at work at 7:00 in the morning.
She and husband Charles spent many happy winters in retirement in their home in St. Augustine with close friends all around them in the little Caroline Road community there. She enjoyed walking the trails there with Charles and their dog, playing on the beach with their children and grandchildren, and reading endlessly. She was a friend of the Morrison Library here and donated new books as soon as she finished them.
Graveside services for Louise Trice will be on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. in the Fork Mountain Cemetery. Donations in her honor may be made to Medi Home Hospice at P.O. Box 1357, Newland, NC 28657.
Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Trice
family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.