Elizabeth Kress, 61, of Newland, N.C., passed away on Monday, the 27 of July, 2020.
Born to Fenton and Elizabeth Whitlow in Queens, New York on March 16, 1959, Elizabeth is the youngest of their three children. Her siblings are Carolyn Hawley of High Point, N.C., and Fenton Whitlow of Wakefield, RI. In 1975 while in high school, Elizabeth moved to Newland, N.C., and attended Avery County High School where she made lifelong friends many of whom visited her in her last few days. Elizabeth went on to earn an Associates Degree in Nursing from Western Piedmont College and a Bachelor of Nursing Degree from Winston Salem University.
As a young nurse, Elizabeth began her career at Cannon Memorial Hospital where she met John Kress, the love of her life. All who met the two of them knew that they were soulmates. Elizabeth and John were married in 1982 and had three children, Jennie Goodwin, Meghan Kress, and Sean Kress all of Newland. Jennie, wife of Chad Goodwin and mother of Hadley, is a Nurse Practitioner at the Baker Center in Linville, N.C. Meghan, wife of Charlie Sturgill, is a successful real estate agent at Keller Williams in Boone, N.C. Elizabeth treasured spending time with Granddaughter Hadley and spoiling her. Hadley could always make her smile, no matter what!
For almost forty years, Elizabeth has been a selflessly dedicated nurse who spent the majority of those years as the OR supervisor at Cannon Memorial Hospital. She always went above and beyond for both her staff and her patients. She always remembered birthdays and staff recognition with elaborately prepared meals. When other departments needed assistance, Elizabeth was always the first to volunteer. Believing that no task was too menial, Elizabeth could often be found bringing patients ice, extra pillows, and warm blankets and assisting others with patient care. She never forgot a patient or his family or loved ones. Whether in the hospital or out in the community, when seeing someone that she had treated, Elizabeth always stopped to inquire about his or her recovery and always left the patient with a smile and a warm hug. Elizabeth is the very definition of a nurse and a true servant to her community.
The Kress family would like to especially thank Medi Home Hospice for the wonderful care that it provided; Elizabeth was truly treated like a family member. The Kress family will forever be grateful and humbled by services they received. The family would like to particularly thank Brinkley and Diane who were with Elizabeth from the first to the last day and who lovingly cared for her every day in between. The family wishes to also thank Lareeca, Kalann, Cindy, Carolyn, Billy Hoilman and everyone else at Medi Home Hospice who loved and cared for Elizabeth. We can never truly express our gratitude and appreciation.
Words of comfort may be e-mailed to the family by going to our website, www.webbfh.com, selecting Elizabeth Kresss name and then you may sign her guestbook. Webb Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Kress family. Mrs. Kresss obituary has also been posted on Facebook for viewing.
A Memorial Service in Elizabeth's honor will be held at a later date.
