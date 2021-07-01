Elizabeth Daniels Watson, 90, of Black Mountain, N.C., passed away Thursday, July 1, 2021.
Mrs. Watson was born June 28, 1931 in Avery County to the late Linzie and Dona Daniels. She was a veteran of the US Army serving as a Medic and she was a member of Meadowbrook Free Will Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brothers, Jewell Daniels and Carroll Daniels.
Elizabeth is survived by her daughter, Linda Cobb; son, Anthony Watson; brothers, Lynn Daniels (Jimmie) and Joe Daniels (Barbara); grandchildren, Jadon and Alyssa Watson, and Angel Maya; and seven great grandchildren.
No services are planned at this time.
Harwood Home for Funerals & Cremation Services is assisting the family. www.harwoodhomeforfunerals.com
