AVERY COUNTY – The Avery County Board of Education held a special budgetary workshop on March 28 at Lees-McRae College, discussing items related to the next fiscal year’s budget.
Funds allotted through the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER) have provided a good amount of money for the school system. Under the ESSER Fund, the department awards grants to state educational agencies for the purpose of providing local educational agencies with emergency relief funds to address the impacts of Covid.
The plan began in March of 2021 as part of the American Rescue Plan and has awarded approximately $120 billion around the nation to support the reopening and re-stabilization of schools. Hanover Research indicates that 97% of educators have reported learning loss due to Covid, thus the vast federal dollars have been put into play to counter these losses.
Avery County Schools Superintendent Dr. Dan Brigman noted that the ESSER funds “protect the local budget and help the fund balance.” The local current expense fund is 13.04% of the total budget, including school nutrition.
The board also discussed the benchmark completion of the Avery High School renovation project. The newly projected, and attainable, completion date for the AHS construction project has been penciled in for this Thursday, March 31, with a ribbon cutting ceremony scheduled to occur on May 1. After much speculation and revisited discussion, the project appears to have a more concrete timetable. Residents may see the $20 million project in all of its glory at the ribbon-cutting ceremony and can take part in the historic event.
Avery County Schools is still awaiting a substantial grant decision that will benefit the district. “Where we fall and what we receive is still unknown,” Brigman explained.
The deadline for the grant is April 13 and school leaders should be aware of the decision by that date. The school did discuss the receipt of an athletic facilities upgrade grant totaling $104,000, which is expected to be utilized on male and female locker rooms, new paint and other cosmetic enhancements for the athletics department.
The board during the budget meeting also discussed salary increases for teachers, which will increase the base salary schedule by 1.3% at each step equating to an average of 2.5%, principals will increase by 2.5%, non-certified personnel by 2.5% and central office positions by 2.5% as well.
Major goals for Avery County Schools were identified as early literacy, school organization and structure, along with career and college preparation. The school also wishes to reduce Advanced Placement courses, expand dual enrollment classes and increase scholarship access for students.
With respect to budgetary concerns, the board identified the rise of fuel costs on the transportation budget as one of the challenges for the upcoming budget. Seemingly in response to this, the state of North Carolina has already began an electric vehicle initiative.
“The state is onboard with pushing for electric buses,” Brigman told the board.
The board discussed the potential limited practicality of large electric vehicles in the area due to terrain, geography, climate and cost requirements. It was noted that the state may potentially offer a free electric bus to counties, provided the county purchases its own charging station.
The efficacy and fruitfulness of the electric bus initiative has yet to define itself, with many unknowns still to be calculated.
