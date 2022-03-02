Edith Mae Clawson Jones, 90, of Elk Park, N.C., passed away Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at Life Care Center of Banner Elk.
After a fall left her with a broken hip then contracting Covid, her body was too weak to go on. Her faith in Jesus was growing stronger every day and now that faith has made her whole. Edith was a light to all who knew her. She was a member of Beech Mountain Baptist Church.
She was born February 24, 1932 in Carter County, TN to Bertha Walsh Clawson and Henry Clawson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by six sisters; Pauline Trivett, Eula Kyte, Novella Dugger, Lorena Sheets, Alma Harmon and Trilla Clawson, three brothers; Dover Clawson, Herbert Clawson, and Algie Clawson.
Survivors include her husband of 69 years: Ford Jones; daughters, Debbie Jones of the home, Diann Harris and husband, Greg, of Elk Park; grandson, James Erwin of Minneapolis; granddaughter, Callie Sheppard and husband, Jonathan, of Elk Park and their dad, Jim Erwin. Bonus grandchildren, Job Harris, Brooke Harris, and Quentin Cooper, nieces and nephews also survive.
The family extends their sincere appreciation to Dr. David Kimmel, Dottie Wiseman, the staff of Elk River Medical, the staff at Life Care, Medi-Home Hospice, Avery County EMS, Meals on Wheels, and all the agencies and people who helped Edith stay at home as long as possible. A very special thank you to Gail Townsend, Elaine Buchanan, Priscilla McGuire, Palma Bennett and JoAnn White and the congregation of Elk Park Christian Church. Edith wanted everyone to know that she won't have to wash any more dirty dishes.
Per Edith's request, a graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 3, 2022, at the Beech Mountain Cemetery, with Jonathan Sheppard officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to Beech Mountain Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Ed Storey, 831 Joe Parlier Rd., Elk Park, NC 28622.
