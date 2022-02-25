Edith Emma Ramsey Buchanan of Louisville, Ky. (February 20, 1934) passed away in the early morning hours of Monday, Feb. 21, 2022.
She was born and raised in Banner Elk, NC where she met and married the love of her life, Nathan A. Buchanan. They moved to Lorain, Ohio and later to Wakeman, OH where they raised their four boys. She and Nathan returned to the south, Marion, NC, in 1992 where they enjoyed several years of retirement. Edith and Nathan ventured back up north in 2003, settling in DuBois, Pa.
The past several years Edith was been living with her son and his wife in Louisville, Ky. Edith was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She enjoyed cheering on her sons in their sports and was an avid North Carolina basketball fan. She worked many years for Kent Sporting Goods in Ohio. Edith was strong in her Baptist faith and enjoyed her church family in Marion.
She is survived by her loving sons, Steve (Kristina) of DuBois, Pa., Ed (Patricia) of Louisville, Ky., Fred (Donna) of Toledo, Ohio, Larry (Jerri) of DuBois, Pa., 19 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, and her beloved poodle, Zoey. Edith is also survived by five sibling, brothers Fred, Sam, Mac, and Wayne and sister, Ruby Townsend.
Edith was preceded in death by her sweetheart Nathan, Lona (infant daughter), Mark (infant son), parents Sidney and Emma Ramsey, granddaughter Megan, brothers, Ted, Melvin (Frank), and Andrew, and sisters Wilma Roberts, Marie Townsend, Mildred Johnson and Thelma Hicks.
She will be greatly missed.
The family received friends Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home.
The funeral service for Edith will be Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at 11 a.m. in the Grandfather Chapel of Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home.
Interment will follow in the Ed Buchanan Cemetery on Birchfield Creek Road.
Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Buchanan family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net
