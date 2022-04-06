NEWLAND – The Avery County Economic Development Committee held its monthly meeting on Tuesday, March 29, at the County administrative offices, where it hosted an Avery small business owner as a guest speaker, Juan Robles of New Generation Services. Juan and his brother, Francisco Robles, started the home improvement and maintenance company approximately three years ago and obtained an LLC qualification in July of 2019.
New Generation Services specialize in a bevy of constructive and labor practices, such as painting, staining, carpentry, landscaping, grading, clearing, snow removal and other commercial and residential services. The company currently has six employees that perform any work that requires labor, along with specialized work and machinery.
Robles said in his presentation, “A lot of people are looking for workers right now; we are looking for work.”
New Generation has goals toward expansion, increased license acquisition and potentially adding a storefront. A youthful business owner looking forward to continually growing the operation, Robles graduated from Avery High School in 2016 and has built the company from the ground up.
“We need more people like you to start businesses in Avery County,” EDC Chair Ken Walter said.
Mostly working in Boone and Avery County, New Generation charges $35 an hour per worker for general labor, with other prices dependent on the job requirements.
“We are well prepared for any job, large and small,” said Robles.
New Generation can be reached at (828) 387-7848 and at newgenerationservicesllc7@gmail.com.
In other economic development news, the Avery Chamber of Commerce Business and Tourist Guide can be found on the website, and the new Business ToolBox Survey has a preliminary date set for a potential July kickoff.
The EDC announced the SummerFest event taking place on June 11 and 12 at Heritage Park in Newland, with up to 40 booth takers, along with the Avery Fine Arts and Master Crafts Festival with two weekends set in July and August, respectively. More information can be found on the Avery County website at averycounty.com.
Another date for interested individuals and business to keep an eye on is the EDC’s “Finding, Keeping, and Motivating Workers Workshop,” set for June 9. The EDC noted that the workshop will be available on Zoom for those unable to attend. The Zoom video of the workshop will also be available for a week after the event.
The committee noted that more depth into information and a deeper dive into the numbers are expected for the Avery County Housing Need Assessment. In other housing news, the potential occupancy tax language is currently being written, with county leaders potentially coming to a vote on the measure.
With the American Rescue Plan, the High Country Council of Governments has hired someone to help the county work through the plan and its plethora of information regarding federal guidelines and state policy. County Manager Phillip Barrier added, “Broadband and affordability will continue to be our number-one issue pushed.”
The building in Newland that was the former Lowes Foods has recently been sold, with plans to be developed and revitalized. The current plans indicate that a housing complex will be developed in the currently vacated property. An in-depth article on the property is reported in this issue of The AJT.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.