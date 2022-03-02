NEWLAND – The Avery County Economic Development Committee met on Tuesday, Feb. 22, discussing the prospective survey that is planned to be administered for the county. The proposed survey would utilize the Survey Monkey online format to reach area citizens with specific inquiries. Physical paper options may also be considered for use as well, possibly utilizing for distribution an event like the county fair as a medium to access individuals.
The integrated survey will offer the committee what member Kate Gavenus referred to as, “A flavor of what people are here for.” The results will be taken into consideration to determine the types of businesses and the direction that residents and leaders believe are desirable for the future of Avery. Quantitative results will also be enveloped into the EDC Toolbox to foster more conclusive and comprehensive data.
The survey will feature questions such as what businesses would residents like to see and what Avery needs to work on, along with citing important characteristics and feelings toward growth. Inquiries will be updated and added to the questionnaire by the committee, who hopes to gain insight into the regional aspirations of residents.
The data-driven results are a method for the EDC to scope the greatest good and intentions of the community.
“This will be an incredible resource for the county,” EDC Chair Ken Walter added.
With Avery County being a diverse landscape in terms of property ownership, secondary homes, birthplace and transient population, the results are expected to be assorted.
“Based on my conversations, it will be interesting to get responses on polar opposite opinions,” Avery County Commissioner Dennis Aldridge said regarding prospects of survey responses.
Aldridge also warned about discussions and opinions on the internet and social media. “There are (opinions from) a lot of people who aren’t here, from other places or outside interest,” he said.
Tentatively, the EDC plans to roll out the survey around the beginning of June, with an extended time period in order to collect the most thorough information. The opinions to be represented are those of various individuals, including but not limited to, full-time residents, property owners, business owners and local leadership, all of which contribute to the diverse set of backgrounds and ideals for growth.
The meeting brought attention to a housing assessment study performed by a nationwide research facility and realtor’s association. The study featured statistical work, sampling and physical inspections. The document also presented graphs and percentages based on a vast array of metrics.
Aldridge noted that the study was “extensive and eye opening,” yet “nothing that people didn’t already know, but quantified it in a real way.”
Although the information conveyed in the study was expected, it did illustrate the necessity for housing.
“There is such an apparent need and a clear picture,” said Aldridge.
The assessment not only confirmed the urgent need for both low-income and workforce housing, but it also demonstrated that there is still a need for high-end housing as well.
“This is real information to take with us when we go to organizations for grants, et cetera... (and a) clear picture of need for developers,” Aldridge added.
Jobs and housing remain a key cog in the totality of growth and prosperity for Avery County. The EDC indicated the substantial need for both, and that they almost require simultaneous occurrence to be efficiently successful.
The report was broken down by county, with Avery registering similar numbers and needs paralleling that of Ashe County. The entire report is approximately 400 pages, to which Aldridge mentioned, “In totality it’s overwhelming, but a great tool.”
Dave Smith added that housing is a strong category, citing to the group that “we need to put our heads together. Let’s decide where our town needs to grow.”
Long-range goals are always prevalent at the EDC, with housing and business development managing to work its way into most discussions.
“We need to get our stakeholders together and use the information,” said Walter.
In other economic news, the Avery occupancy tax will be on the floor and tied into other counties, and the ARP funds, as presented in the last commissioners meeting, is still waiting on official clarity. With respect to the ARP funds, it holds a large burden of accounting and accountability.
Avery County Schools held a Business Advisory Council meeting for students, and the next BAC meeting has been scheduled for March 3.
“Being able to retain our youth is amazing,” Walter concluded in reference to the advisory council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.