NEWLAND – The Avery County Economic Development Committee held its first meeting of the New Year on Tuesday, Jan. 25. The EDC, dedicated to serving and supporting growth for the region, began by nominating and voting for the positions of chair, vice-chair and secretary. Ken Walter remains chair of the committee, Clayton Harpold remains vice-chair and Susan Siirila remains as secretary.
The EDC met via Zoom and hosted featured guests Victoria and Jon Bowman of Structall Building Systems. Structall is a manufacturing and distribution company offering a complete line of construction products centered around structural insulated panels (SIPs) used primarily in patio construction. Specializing in the trademarked Snap-N-Lock Panel, an energy-efficient building panel aimed at professional contractors, the company seeks to provide quality, handcrafted materials.
As reported previously by The AJT, SBS, a Florida-based company, is currently in the process of opening a new manufacturing location in Newland. The Newland installment will be the fifth location for Structall, with two other locations in Florida, one in Texas and another in Louisiana. The Bowmans, along with their family, relocated to Avery in September in order to build out the latest Structall center.
Victoria’s father built the company from scratch in 1987 with both Victoria and Jon managing the operations of the new Newland facility.
“It is a commodity product. Our quality of production and locking mechanism sets us apart,” Victoria said of the company.
With a focus on high caliber goods, Structall has become even more competitive in the traditional market.
“We are not automated. It is all handcrafted. It’s where our quality standards come into play. We have more colors and textures than anyone else in the marketplace,” Victoria Bowman added.
The Newland location, which will be utilizing the former IRC building near Avery County High School on Highway 181, is currently being renovated and reconstructed to the specs of the company. Newland was selected as the next build out facility because of the good access point, and the fact that the company researched the market opportunity in the region.
With other locations in warmer climates, Victoria noted that, “While it is colder and there are temperature challenges, panels taking longer to set. It can be overcome, but (is) something to consider.”
The advancement of progress in the facility will eventually bring numerous employment opportunities for residents of the area. Traditional manufacturing jobs are looked at as a 5-year goal, while skilled trade positions and a business development-contractor hybrid position will be offered in the near future.
“The sky’s the limit with this facility,” said Victoria. “Sales and volume have been good and we are excited to start hiring.”
The hope of the company is to have positions available by the end of quarter one.
Structall is already considering putting up a model of its product for people to be able to see and touch. There is also a possibility for Structall to do an expansion to Avery High School with respect to the shop class. The Bowmans noted that the goal is to make Newland a true distribution point with an in-house fleet of box trucks.
Another long-term goal of the company is to introduce a second panel line at the new facility. Structall will operate primarily as a partner to the professional contracting market and will continuously progress toward its quality assurance and proof of concept.
“This is an absolutely wonderful family and is going to bring incredible manufacturing to Newland,” EDC Chair Walter explained. “This area has lost many plants and it is gratifying to see the return of a manufacturing complex. This will be a boom not only to Newland, but to all of Avery County.”
In other EDC news, the official mission statement of the committee had a motion to adopt in its current context and was approved. It will advance to the county commissioners for final approval.
The old Lowes Foods building located in Newland has received more interest from individuals and businesses. The EDC and county will be weighing the options and the benefits to the community.
Avery Cooperative Extension Director Jerry Moody informed the committee that the demand for trees is high and that the amount of land available is less than the current demand. Christmas tree orders have already begun to come in for next year’s season.
County Manager Phillip Barrier noted that the 402 pages of the housing assessment will be presented at a meeting on Friday, Feb. 18, with a time and location yet to be determined. Barrier explained that the second home market in the US Census puts a strain on area housing, and that Avery “needs to find that balance.”
Barrier also explained that the American Rescue Plan, with regard to the guidelines by the federal government and the state of North Carolina, will have restrictions. However, a press release with respect to broadband will hopefully emerge by the end of the month.
“There is an opportunity in the next few months to make changes to our county,” said Barrier.
Avery County Chamber of Commerce Director Anne Winkelman stated that there may be a festival in June that takes place at the Heritage Park Community Center with a potential 40 vendors.
“I’m hoping that it comes true,” said Winkelman.
