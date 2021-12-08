NEWLAND – The Avery County Economic Development Committee met on Tuesday Nov. 30, to discuss recent updates on plans and goals with respect to growth for the region.
Highlighting the meeting was a report on the new business guide toolbox project. The updates, provided by Kate Gavenus, featured some of the recent additions to the venture aimed at supporting new and expanding business in the county.
The toolbox utilizes specific supports to local growing businesses, offering a substantial variety of benefit services that seek to foster fiscal growth for enterprises of all sizes. Included in this program are support systems such as low-cost leases, consultations with economic and business departments, fee reimbursements and other potential assistance and encouragement. The totality of the project is still being fashioned, with Gavenus relaying that, “It is still a work in progress. Hopefully it will always be a work in progress, to reassess and use it from here on out.”
The progressive growth program will apply a desirability and assistance matrix as a determinant to figure what businesses will be supported and how they will be aided. The desirability aspect of the toolbox focuses on how many jobs will be created, what tax value it will bring, expected total revenue of new and expanding businesses and the aesthetic significance to the county.
“It offers a quantifiable way to support businesses,” said Gavenus, noting how the desirability matrix helps to answer the question, “How does your community want to grow?”
Citizens and community leaders have indicated a few different types of businesses which would be the most compatible in regard to community development. Those business varieties include outdoor recreational retail, childcare, eldercare, agricultural components and businesses related to the arts and crafts. The EDC expressed interest in performing a thorough public poll in order to include additional informational assessments.
The assistance matrix, which will be employed in coordination with desirability and public opinion, offers a measurable method to exercise support to businesses. Adopting a calculation metric for aid allows for distinguishable services without preconceived notions.
The original idea, which was spawned on Beech Mountain, exclusively uses data-driven elements for support eligibility.
Avery County Commissioner Dennis Aldridge commended the program in regard to business support.
“I’d rather emphasize what we can do than what we can’t do,” he said.
The EDC will confer on future particulars to the project and have received overwhelming support from citizens and other groups.
“It will continuously get refined,” said Gavenus. “We are trying to make it simple.”
Personnel at the meeting also discussed the brand logo that will appear in the Business and Tourist Guide, along with the specifics of the group’s official mission statement. The new video on the Heritage Park Community Center was presented and will be featured on the website. The video highlighted the benefits that the new community center has brought to nonprofits, education and local events.
The Four County Housing Needs Assessment project, a workforce and general housing need program, is under way and reported as approximately half completed. The report is currently expected to be presented by the end of January.
Avery County Manager Phillip Barrier reported that the budget, which included broadband legislation, has passed and that the legislation should come out with rules in regard to implementation of money and grant applications.
“There are still many unknowns,” Barrier shared, noting that regulations on the American Rescue Plan will be worked out with potential for more funds to the county.
It was also stated that the recent Newland Assessment has been completed after a stakeholder meeting and a public meeting. Hilary Greenberg, the revitalization grant facilitator, has finished her role in the assessment and action is now in the hands of the leaders of the town of Newland.
The EDC will not hold a meeting in December, and is set to meet next for its regularly scheduled January meeting.
