Dorothy Ellis Burks, 87, passed peacefully, at home in Port Charlotte, Fla., with her daughter, Jeane Carter on Oct. 4, 2020.
She was preceded by her parents, James and Halie Ellis; daughter, Joan Burks; six sisters and five brothers.
Dorothy is survived by her daughter, Jeane Carter; son, James Smith of Walbash, Ind.; Jean Johnson of Newland, NC; and a host of nieces and nephews.
