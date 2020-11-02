Dorothy Ellis Burks

Dorothy Ellis Burks, 87, passed peacefully, at home in Port Charlotte, Fla., with her daughter, Jeane Carter on Oct. 4, 2020.

She was preceded by her parents, James and Halie Ellis; daughter, Joan Burks; six sisters and five brothers.

Dorothy is survived by her daughter, Jeane Carter; son, James Smith of Walbash, Ind.; Jean Johnson of Newland, NC; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.