Doris Young Jones, 78, of Roaring Creek Road in Newland, N.C., passed away on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at Glenbridge Health & Rehab in Boone.
Born on July 1, 1942 in Avery County, she was the daughter of the late Floyd and Cordelia English Young. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Jones who passed away in 1982. Also preceding her in death was her brother; Carroll Young; her son; Floyd David Jones and four great grandchildren.
Doris was a member of the Peoples Church on Roaring Creek Road. Her family was her pride and joy. She enjoyed cooking and sharing delicious meals with her family, laughing and having a good time. She enjoyed working puzzles and playing rummy and scrabble. She also enjoyed watching Hallmark movies, NCIS, the Golden Girls, and mystery movies and listening to Elvis.
Left to cherish her memories are her sons, Doug Jones and wife, Denise of Boone and Mike Jones and wife, Kristie of Bradenton, FL; her daughter, Joy Dollar and husband, Mark of Boone; her brother, Robert Young of Burnsville; her sisters, Thelma Pittman of Spruce Pine, Jackie Cornett and husband, Tommy of Newland, Phyllis Townsend and husband, Wayne of Spruce Pine, Betty Effler and husband, Gail of Burnsville, and Becky Young of Newland; eighteen grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.
A time to support the family, share memories, and receive friends will be on Saturday, June 26, 2021 from 1:00 pm until 4:00 pm at the Peoples Church on Roaring Creek Road in Newland. The funeral service will be on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at 4:00 pm at the People Church with the Rev’s. Chris Nance and Eric Proffit officiating. Interment will be in the Mt. Carmel Baptist Church Cemetery in Spruce Pine.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial donations be made to; People Church Building Fund, Roaring Creek Road, Newland, NC 28657.
The family would like to extend a ‘Thank You’ to; Caldwell Hospice & Palliative Care; Glenbridge Health & Rehab and Cornerstone Missionary Baptist Church for their wonderful care, thoughts, love and prayers; and also, the Peoples Church for allowing Doris to be brought back home.
Words of comfort may be e-mailed to the family by going to our website; www.webbfh.com, selecting Doris Jones' name and then you may sign her guestbook. Webb Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements for Mrs. Jones and is honored to be serving the Jones family.
