Doris Coleen Singleton, 79, of Henson Creek Road in the Spear Community, went to be with the Lord on Monday, November 23, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family.
A native of Avery County, she was born May 16, 1941, a daughter of the late Robert and Vaulta Isaacs Singleton. She was also preceded in death by her sisters: Betty Singleton, Barbara Trivette, and Mary Singleton and a brother, Sam Singleton. Coleen enjoyed working in flowers, canning, and especially spending time with her family.
Surviving is her loving spouse of 60 years, Jim Hughes of the home; children, Amy Street (Steve McClellan) of Spruce Pine, Penny Bowman of Melbourne, FL, and Rick Singleton (Laura) of Henson Creek; and grandchildren, Jacob Singleton of Henson Creek, and Courtney Phongsavath of Arizona. Several nieces, nephews, and cousins also survive.
A private service will be held for immediate family and friends.
The family would like to say a very special thank you to Hospice and Palliative Care of the Blue Ridge for the wonderful care given to Doris. To send online condolences, please visit our website at yanceyfuneralservice.com
