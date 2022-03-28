Donna Lee Connell Thomas went home to be with her Savior on Sunday, March 27, 2022.
She was born on May 5, 1949 in Banner Elk, N.C., at Grace Hospital. She was the daughter of the late Elmer Donald and Alberta Lee Ollis Connell. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Sam Thomas; and a brother, Joe Bill Connell.
Donna attended Warner Robins High School in Warner Robins, Ga. She loved spending her summers in the mountains of North Carolina staying with her grandmother and cousins during the 1960’s, where she met and married the love of her life, Sam, and had four beautiful children along with raising half of Cranberry. She had her “Cranberry Boys.”
Donna worked in retail on and off for more than 30 years, but her real passion was homemaking. She loved her family and loved being a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She instilled values and morals to her family, raising them to love God and always depend on him. Her most important lesson was forgiveness and she believed in it more than anything and she lived it.
Donna’s hobbies included baseball and football games. She kept statistics of both dating back to the early 1980’s. Since the early 1960’s she was a member of Cranberry Baptist Church and dearly loved her church family. Donna enjoyed cooking for her family and loved the Christmas and Halloween holidays. She was famous for her gravy, biscuits, and sweet tea.
Donna leaves behind to cherish her memories a son: David Thomas (Sheila) of Cranberry; daughters, Lori Hicks (Buckie) of Cranberry, Samantha Thompson (Archie, Jr.) of Augusta, Ga., and Kathy Thomas of Cranberry, and a very special addition to her family the spring of 1991, Travis Thomas (Ariel) of Cranberry.
Also surviving is sisters, LouAnn Powell (Woodie) of Jonesborough, TN, Beth Davis of Warner Robins, Ga., and Mandy Garcia (Vicente) of Warner Robins, Ga; five grandchildren, who were her pride and joy, Brittany Avery (Austin), Mackenzie McKinney (Lucas), Cody Thompson (Courtney), Seth Laws (Erin) and Blake Hicks (Katrina) and eight great-grandchildren who loving called her “Nana”: Hannlee Lovette, Maverick Hicks, Corbin Hicks, McCoy Avery, Bohanan Avery, Kinley Thompson, Avery Kate Thompson and Lettie McKinney. She also leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, wonderful aunts and uncles, neighbors and her church family, all of whom played an important role in her life. She always felt safe in Cranberry.
Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 29, in Cranberry Baptist Church. Rev. David Burnop will officiate. The family will receive friends 5 to 7 p.m. prior to the services at the church. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday in the Cranberry Cemetery. Pallbearers will be: Buckie Hicks, Blake Hicks, Archie Thompson, Cody Thompson, Seth Laws, Austin Avery, Lucas McKinney and Travis Thomas. Honorary pallbearers: Kenny Cloinger, Brad Turbyfill, Donnie Potter, Charlie Brown, Kevin Brown and John Holdren, otherwise known as the “Cranberry Boys.”
