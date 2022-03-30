AVERY COUNTY – The Department of Soil and Water held its 39th annual Area Soil & Water contest featuring each district from 13 counties. The competition hosted various elementary, middle and high school students giving influential presentations to promote environmental awareness in the region, hosted by NC Association of Soil and Water Conservation Districts, Local Soil and Water Conservation Districts and NCDA&CS Division of Soil and Water Conservation.
The contest had multiple categories including third, fourth and fifth grade posters, third, fourth, and fifth grade essays, seventh and eighth grade speeches, ninth grade computerized posters and sixth grade slideshow competitions.
Avery County students hoisted second-place achievements for third grade poster artist Stella Carver, fourth-grade poster Eli Winters and eighth-grade speech presenter Tatum Hicks. The incredible Avery student participants received the patented silver medals over many other district entries.
This year Avery County was the host of the event and utilized the Heritage Park Community Center for the competition. The theme for this installment of the event was “Soil and Water, Yours For Life,” and gave students the opportunity to showcase not only their passion for environmentalism but their acumen in public speaking and presentation.
Judges for the event were individuals with backgrounds in soil, water and related natural resources.
The highly competitive event focuses student involvement toward conservation efforts and environmental issues, while providing a backdrop for kids to demonstrate learned soft skills and communicative efficiency.
With different topical highlights each year, students can direct their inquiries to the Avery County Soil and Water Division.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.