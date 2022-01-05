NEWLAND – The Avery County Board of Commissioners held its first monthly meeting of 2022 on Monday, Jan. 3. A special recognition was presented by Chief Deputy Lee Buchanan to dispatcher Billy Moody.
On Dec. 14 Moody was working dispatch with Avery Communications when he received a distress call. The call came in with “shots fired, shots fired.” Moody did his job as prepared by asking questions. The call ended up being on the incorrect radio channel and was not an Avery County call. An officer out of neighboring Mitchell County had accidentally dialed to the Avery channel. Buchanan said, “Instead of saying that the trooper was on the wrong channel, Billy took action, showing the utmost professionalism.”
The neighboring county officer was being shot at by the subject and subsequently hit by a bullet. Moody was able to get a deputy and EMS to the scene without hesitation.
“That is one of the worst calls you can get on a radio, and Billy stayed calm and clear,” Buchanan said of Moody. “He was the voice in the storm.”
Moody, a dispatcher for 16 years, received a commendation of merit from the Sheriff’s Office for his service to the call.
“I can’t take all the credit for it,” Moody remarked. “I cannot say enough about my department.”
Moody received a standing ovation from the county commissioners for his service, not only to the profession, but to his commitment to fellow law enforcement individuals not even in the same county.
The only public comment of the session came from Commissioner Wood Hall (Woodie) Young, Jr, who noted that Linville Central Rescue Squad did not respond to a EMS call on Jan. 2 when they are required, under contract, to be on standby.
A call from Elk Park was received and Linville Central did not respond. Non-duty responders ended up taking the call.
“If we’re sending dispatchers and citizens to run these calls, we have a problem,” said Young. “Someone has to address this, and it has to be us.”
Situations like this were mentioned to occur only after hours on the weekends. When other EMS workers are busy, it was noted that Linville Central is designated to run the calls.
“This could have been a big liability for the county,” said Young.
A resolution was adopted in which the county commissioners wish to keep the current workforce development districts. The state has proposed to consolidate 23 workforce development districts into eight sections, to areas that match prosperity zones.
Commissioner Dennis Aldridge said of the proposed consolidation, “This came from the governor’s office in a surprising manner. There is no disclosure to why it’s done. If it’s put into eight areas it would diminish the representation in local counties and would pull more into a state level.”
The adopted resolution by the board states that what Avery County is currently categorized works and works well. The governor’s office and Department of Commerce have made a unilateral decision and would put Avery County in a group with Caldwell, Catawba and Burke counties, which the county feels have little in common in terms of workforce development.
County Manager Phillip Barrier, Jr. stated that Avery currently has 179 active Covid cases, yet are down from the monthly total at the same period last year. Testing and boosters are readily available, and Barrier noted that while some counties are running out of rapid tests, Avery still has a supported amount.
Avery County has also received a Community Development Block Grant of $750,000.
“It is a new year, and we have a lot going on,” Barrier explained. “There is funding out there and we are going to do a lot for our citizens.”
In budget amendment news, commissioners accepted a proposal to add new 911 ProQA software and to replace the dispatcher’s consoles.
“Our employees deserve the best,” noted Barrier.
