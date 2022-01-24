Heaven has gained another Angel. Deanna Rabon, 56, of Newland, NC passed away on Saturday, January 15, 2022.
Dee was a loving mother and friend to anyone who had the pleasure to have known her. When you asked anybody if they had known Dee their exact words were I love Dee. She was so caring that she was even known to help a complete stranger on many occasions, without any expectations in return.
She passed away suddenly and will be missed and remembered by each and every life she has touched. One of the kindest souls that was on this earth.
She left behind her Boyfriend, Billy Johnson; her Husband, Charles Rabon; her Children, Vincent Belton Jr., Joseph Messina, Hali Erwin; granddaughter Addie Amanda Messina, Adam Cook; grandson Bentley; and three dogs that she loved to spoil and they loved her dearly: Gus, Veppie and Lexy; Sister, Michele R. Hendra and her three children; two Brothers, Ronald Gates and wife Joyce and his four children; Walter A. Gates and wife, April, and daughter, Nicole.
A service to celebrate Dee’s life was conducted at 1 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, at the Rhododendron Chapel of Tetrick Funeral Home, with Howard Clawson and Benjamin Clawson officiating. The family received friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the funeral home chapel prior to the service on Monday.
The graveside service will follow in the Johnson Cemetery on Buck Mountain. Active pallbearers will be selected from family and friends.
Online condolences and memories of Dee may be made at https://www.tetrickfuneralhome.com/.
The Rabon family has been entrusted to Tetrick Funeral Home, 211 North Riverside Drive, Elizabethton, TN 37644.
