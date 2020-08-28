David Lee Burleson, 68, of Crossnore, N.C., passed away peacefully Thursday, August 27, 2020 at the Cranberry House in Newland.
He was born on June 15, 1952 in Avery County to the late Demry Charles and Inez McKinney Burleson. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Billy Burleson.
David was a member and attended Crossnore First Baptist Church. He proudly served in the U.S. Army. David enjoyed fishing, drag racing, NASCAR and motorcycles.
Those left to cherish his memory are his son, Brandon Burleson of Newland; two daughters, Heather Blackburn and husband, Josh, and Hollie Stewart of and husband, Timmy, of Spruce Pine; two sisters, Phyllis Cook of Charlotte and Susie Poorman of Morganton; three brothers Demry Burleson, Jr. and wife, Wanda, of Morganton, Richard Burleson and wife, Debbie, of Charlotte and Tommy Burleson and wife, Estelle, of Newland; six grandchildren, Braeden, Chloe, Cooper, Hadlee, Rylee, Harrison.
Graveside services will be held Sunday, August 30, 2020 at the Burleson Family Cemetery on Stamey Branch Road at 2:30 P.M. followed by Military Honors provided by the Pat Ray Post of the VFW.
The family will be having a drive thru visitation from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at the Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home. As guests arrive at 1:00 PM you will enter the West parking lot entrance (old Lowe's side), where you will be directed for the route to follow. All visitors will please remain in their vehicles as they pass by the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association.
Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Burleson family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net
The care of David and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland. (828) 733-2121. https://www.rsfh.net/
