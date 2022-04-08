DAVID JACOB HUGHES, JR.
AUGUST 4, 1941 - MARCH 26, 2022
David (D.J., Dave) Jacob Hughes, Jr., passed away in Thomasville, GA., on Saturday morning, March 26, 2022 at the age of 80.
Having been recognized as strong, athletic, and quite handsome throughout his life, he admirably faced a period of declining health that finally took his independence and vitality. D.J. was the fifth child of eight children born to David Jacob Hughes and Viola Johnson Hughes. Along with his siblings he grew up in Avery County in the small community of Frank, NC. This close-knit family, community, and Pleasant Hill Baptist Church helped to mold D.J. into the man he would become. He loved his brothers and sisters and they doted on him, often teasing him as being their mother’s “Little black headed boy.” His gentle nature could only be riled at the perceived mistreatment of a family member and he never hesitated to support and defend them. After being a single parent and attentive Dad for several years to his girls, Monique and Angie, D.J. felt he became the luckiest man in the world to reconnect with and marry his high school girlfriend and love, Norma Ann Buchanan Hughes (aka Pete) and become Dad to Lisa, Fritz and Daisy. In their 31 years of marriage, D. J. and Pete have enjoyed some great adventures traveling around the country, sharing their love of playing golf, and in their spare time, gardening around their home. Whether in Asheville or Thomasville, they have opened their home to many gatherings of their large family and taken joy in showering their unconditional love on their children, siblings, nieces, nephews and grandkids.
D.J. was a 1959 graduate of Cranberry High School where he excelled in academics and sports. Under the mentorship of his beloved basketball coach David Odom, he thrived playing with his teammates and winning many awards during his high school career. Due to his athletic talents he was awarded a basketball scholarship to Mars Hill College (now University). At Mars Hill he flourished in the academics and leadership while continuing to hone his basketball skills. He started every basketball game for four years. During his junior and senior years he was chosen as captain of the team and was the team’s leading scorer. D.J. served as the very first Senior Class President in Mars Hill’s history when it transitioned from a Junior College to a Senior Institution. A Dean’s List student, he earned a B.S. degree in Physical Education in 1964, was selected for Who’s Who in American Colleges and Universities and was inducted into the Mars Hill University Athletic Hall of Fame in 2003.
During his college years a summer job cleaning service bays for EF Craven Company (at the time the state’s oldest heavy equipment construction dealership) led to a change in his planned career path of coaching and teaching. Immediately after graduation he was hired by EF Craven Company and began a highly successful career in sales and management. From 1964-1988 he worked for EF Craven in Asheville, Greensboro and Knoxville. In 1988 he became the Asheville branch manager of LB Smith Company and when LB Smith was acquired by ASC Volvo he continued to work for them until his eventual retirement in 2013. During his professional career he cherished the numerous friends he made. D.J.’s reputation as a businessman and supervisor is best described in the comments made by his co-workers and clients, “D.J. was one of a kind, a class act, a giant among industry associates, a wonderful friend, great mentor and a fine man who created excellent customer service, a family working environment and was respected and loved by both colleagues and customers.” To D.J., life was always about building and nurturing relationships.
A firm believer in Jesus and a man of a quiet, deep faith, D.J.’s spiritual foundation was influenced by a believing family and Pleasant Hill Baptist Church. He grew in his Christian walk as a long time member of West Asheville Baptist Church where he served in many roles including basketball coach for men and youth. D.J. loved children and encouraging their athletic passions as he traveled to their ballgames beginning as an uncle, then father and grandfather. He gravitated to kids and was always a family favorite because he played, laughed and truly engaged with them while teasing them relentlessly!
A huge sport’s enthusiast, D.J. was highly competitive in all endeavors whether it be sports, board games or card games. He got a great deal of enjoyment teasing his opponents and making it a fun game. Even though basketball was his first love in high school and college, golf soon became his second love. He played for decades both for business and pleasure and was the 1978 President of Green Valley Country Club in Greensboro where he made many lifelong friends. He began following Duke Basketball in the 1950’s on the radio delighting in the coaching of Vic Bubas and the play of greats such as Art Heyman. He remained an avid fan for his entire life.
In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by a brother, Jack Hughes (Lois); and a sister, Sandra Kay Phillips (Clinton). He is survived by his wife, Norma Ann (Pete); children, Monique Worley (Brian), Angie Hughes, Lisa Hamm (Jeff), Fritz Roberts (Conley) and Daisy Anthony; siblings, Louise Buchanan (Vance, dec.), Mary Helen Henley (Pete), Betty Robbins (Doran), John Wayne Hughes (Jackie) and Lynda Hodges (Pat); 18 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren and a multitude of nieces and nephews who admired and dearly loved their Uncle D.J. and Poppy.
A service to celebrate D.J.’s life will be held at Newland First Baptist Church, Newland, NC, at 2:00 on Saturday, April 16. Dr. Bill Jones will officiate the service. The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00 at the church. A private inurnment in the Whitaker Branch Family Cemetery will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in D.J.’s memory can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association on the “DJ Hughes Tribute” page https://act.alz.org/site/TR/Events/Tributes-AlzheimersChampions?pxfid=738828&fr_id=1060&pg=fund or a check made out to the Lions Athletic Club, Office for Institutional Advancement, Mars Hill University, P.O. Box 6792, Mars Hill, NC 28754 or online https://www.mhu.edu/athletics/lions-athletic-club-join/
D.J. leaves a great legacy as a man of character, steadfast loyalty, unwavering support, trusted friend, and a pillar of integrity. Friends and family will cherish our many fond memories of him and will miss him immeasurably!
