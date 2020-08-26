David Carl Winters, 90, of Roan Mountain, Tennessee went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 from the Waters of Roan Highlands Nursing Home in Roan Mountain.
David was born in Avery County, North Carolina to the late Pink and Maude Johnson Winters. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Marie Sluder Winters; two daughters, Amy Winters and Diane Winters; a son-in-law, Calvin Winters; one sister, Rosa Winters Thomas; and one brother, Harold Winters.
David retired as a truck driver for Underwood Trucking Company and was a member of Lower Shell Creek Christian Church. He enjoyed working on cars, mowing his yard, weed eating and most of all, spending time with his family.
Those left to cherish his wonderful memory include his son, Bruce Winters and wife, JoAnn, of Roan Mountain; four daughters, Carol Winters, of Elk Park, NC, Connie Shell and life partner, Johnny, of Roan Mountain, Teresa Sluder and husband, Rick, of Newland, NC and Barbara Shell and husband, Rick, of Roan Mountain; ten grandchildren, Christie Winters, Perry Winters, Adam Winters, Aaron Winters, David Shell, Josh Shell, Allen Sluder, Jessica Long, Melissa Sluder and Matt Sluder; nine great grandchildren, Hunter Shell, Chase Shell, Eilidh Winters, Eli Winters, Ryder Long, Taylor Long, Gavyn Shell, Parker Shell and Alexis Shell; three brothers, Tom Winters, of Roan Mountain, Larry Dale Winters, of Elizabethton and Elmer Winters, of Roan Mountain; and two sisters, Ruby Smith, of Ohio and Frankie Crawford, of Old Beech Mountain, NC; two special nieces, Gail Crawford Pritchard, of Beech Mountain, NC and Nancy Winters Carver, of Elk Park, NC, as well as several other nieces and nephews also survive.
A graveside service to Celebrate the Life of David Carl Winters will be conducted at 2:00 PM on Thursday, August 27, 2020 in the Winters Family Cemetery with Mr. Gerald Holly, minister, officiating. Active pallbearers will be David's grandsons: David Shell, Josh Shell, Allen Sluder, Matt Sluder, Aaron Winters, Adam Winters, Perry Winters and Adam Long. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery at 1:50 PM on Thursday.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Carter County is mandating that all citizens who live in or visit wear masks or facial coverings in public all visitors to the graveside service are required to adhere to this mandate. Also, social distancing recommendations must be observed.
Online condolences may be shared with the family on our website, www.tetrickfuneralhome.com David and his family are in the care of Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton, Office 423-542-2232, service information line, 423-543-4917.
