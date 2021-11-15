Darlene Mae Richardson Langrudi, 67, of Watha, North Carolina passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, at New Hanover Memorial Hospital.
Darlene grew up in Elk Park before relocating to Holly Ridge, NC, to pursue running their family businesses.
In Holly Ridge, Darlene raised her two children with her husband while as an entrepreneur in the convenience store and motel business. She and her husband were founders, owners, and operators of the Best Buy Mini Mart (Holly Ridge) and SeaScape Motel (Surf City).
Darlene loved to paint. Most of her work was oil paintings of nature scenes. Her creative and artistic side would be how the motel got its name. She gave it a fitting name for her passion to paint and the location, SeaScape Motel.
Over the years Darlene came to love the farm life after TL purchased land he had been eyeing to start a small family farm of having a few animals. In 2002, after frequenting the farm and getting closer to a newfound hobby, she moved from Holly Ridge to Watha. She enjoyed spending time tending to the farm and soon took the hobby of spinning, making threads, and soon crafts using animal fibers from their livestock.
Darlene is survived by her spouse of 48 years, TL Langrudi; her two children, Channing Langrudi of Hampstead, NC and Crystal Langrudi Durham of Wilmington, NC. She had one grandchild, Hope. She also leaves behind two sisters, Connie Richardson Stout and Ella Richardson Freeman (Jimmy), and her beloved Morkie, Bella. She was preceded in death by her father William Ray Richardson, mother Essie Shell Richardson, and sister Barbara Kay Calhoun.
Memorial services are in planning for spring 2022, to be held in Elk Park.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at https://www.coastalcremationsnc.com/obituaries/darlene-mae-langrudi/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.