NEWLAND — The Daniel Boone Bear Club, a collective of local hunters and outdoor sport enthusiasts, held a charity event and benefit raffle Saturday, Sept. 25 at the Cooperative Extension’s Heritage Park Community Center. The event which featured food, fellowship, live music and a charity raffle that brought in dozens of residents and visitors to take in the event.
The club, which originally started in the 1960s to raise money to repopulate the bear population around Avery, had disbanded and regrouped in 2003. With reinstatement, the club began to raise money and voted to create a charity with its efforts. Since approximately 2007, the club has operated different charitable benefits which has now taken the form of the current benefit dinner and raffle.
“Our solution to help people was to raise money and we came up the benefit dinner,” said Daniel Boone Bear Club President Benny Vance.
While everyone was checking out the food items and items for raffling, the band Fully Persuaded performed live gospel music for guests to enjoy. The band, which had recently played at the Wayne Benfield Memorial Benefit, often performs at other charity benefits and revivals in the area. The band features a pastor and two deacons of local churches. Luke Gwyn, Daniel Shepherd and Christopher Goforth headline the three-piece band utilizing guitars, vocals, and the rare U-bass, a ukulele-like string instrument.
The benefit dinner offered complimentary comfort cuisine made by Bear Club volunteers. Foods included classic Southern sides like cracklin bread and bacon beans, along with various meats like the quintessential hunter’s venison. This accompanied hoards of barbecue meats, biscuits, potato salads and covered desserts.
The delicious tables of food supplied everyone with the energy to participate in the charity raffles to benefit needy families in the area. Items raffled included an assortment of firearms, following all North Carolina liability laws, as well as photos, hunting gear and two massive bags of dog food.
Additionally, a “half and half” pool, in which half of the money went to charity and half went to the winner, was won by an individual who inspirationally decided to give her share of the winnings back into the charity.
Glenn Shook, local hunter and Bear Club member who has been to more than 14 club events, was thrilled with the turnout for this year’s event.
“We have a great turnout this year. We couldn’t have it last year, so I think we’re making up for it.” Shook said. “We do a lot of different stuff, but our real thing is the charity benefit.”
The club, which operates two benefits a year, donates all of the proceeds accrued at the event, except for the nominal cost of the food. This specific benefit raised a total of $3,200 which was donated to four different families, resulting in an even $800 donation for each family. Recipients of the donations for this event were the Banks, Cuthbertson, and two different Daniels families. All of which who have had disparate hardships and serious medical concerns.
Vincent Clark, vice president of the club, as well as Vance, expressed appreciation to all taking part in this year’s event.
“We want to thank everybody involved, and we want to help everyone we can regardless of the situation,” they said. “The club thanks the people so much. Without them we couldn’t do it. We’re not doing this for us; we’re doing it to help people.”
The event, which used to take place at the Newland Fire Department, is now able, with the new community center, to accommodate more guests and provide a more efficient benefit on a grander scale.
“We appreciate the county commissioners so we can have these types of functions. (Cooperative Extension Director) Jerry Moody deserves a lot of credit,” Vance added.
Daniel Boone Bear Club will administer its next benefit this upcoming spring, in April 2022, with the continued goal of helping additional families through financial and personal difficulties.
