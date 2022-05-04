NEWLAND – Daniel Boone Bear Club held its annual Spring Benefit Dinner, raising money for Avery County community members in need. The event featured bluegrass music from Fully Persuaded, an indulgent array of High Country cooking and numerous raffles for guns, hunting puppies, outdoor gear and many other goodies.
In total, the DBBC raised more than $7,500 to be split among individuals and groups, and also had approximately 275 people attend the event. The benefit supported community members Wava Hodge, Joshua Beers and Eddie Hughes. The fellowship, food and fundraising of the club contributed to not only an important event for hunting enthusiasts, but a chance for the prominent club to give back to the community.
Daniel Boone Bear Club President Benny Vance noted, “It was a great turnout. We appreciate everyone who comes out to support and to everyone who helps with it.”
Vance also added that Joe Trivett, who helps significantly with food preparation and cooking, was instrumental in putting on the extravagant spread of Southern food.
Christian Gardner and Appalachian Holler Hunters had a table at the event demonstrating some of their hunting video programming, along with raffling off a Winchester shotgun to raise money for the next Kids Turkey Hunt.
DBBC and its supporting partners are dedicated to youth hunting education, with a commitment to continuing the heritage and practicality of outdoor knowledge for Avery County and the region as a whole.
The vast majority of all raffle items were donated by community members to support the cause. Three hunting puppies were donated to the event, with a pair given as a free kids raffle (of course, with parental permission), and the third traditionally raffled. The winner of the last puppy was Chief Deputy Lee Buchanan, who won the dog as a gift for his son.
The next Daniel Boone Bear Club Benefit Dinner will occur in the fall season, promoting involvement, community and hunting enthusiasm.
