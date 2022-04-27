CROSSNORE – Crossnore Community Enhancement volunteers performed a town cleanup on Saturday, April 23, and met for a park rededication after the parks and recreation department received a grant for the park.
“Each year, members of the community meet to pick up trash and debris along the roads going in and out of the town of Crossnore,” Crossnore Community Enhancement President Terry Smith said of the project. “This event concluded at Crossnore Park, where the participants were treated to pizza and an assortment of goodies prepared by members of the CCE.”
Smith noted that there was great community involvement while setting up the event, and great community participation during the project.
“This year was special because the CCE and the Town celebrated the completion of the Park PARTF Grant,” Smith noted. “The PARTF Grant enabled Crossnore to replace a footbridge across the creek and a safe access to the creek, as well as new playground equipment. The PARTF Grant was a collaboration between the NC Division of Parks and Recreation, The Town of Crossnore and the CCE. Special guests in attendance were Judy Frances and Margaret J. Newbold from North Carolina Division of Parks & Recreation, as well as members of the Crossnore Town Council and the Crossnore Community Enhancement committee.”
