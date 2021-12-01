AVERY COUNTY – Census statistics over the last 10 years present a substantial point of interest for residents and future residents of Avery County.
U.S Census data dictates that Avery County contains approximately 17,500 people. Over the last 10 years Avery has maintained a neutral and slightly negative growth rate (-0.56%). Without any organic growth to speak of in terms of reproduction rates or relocation migration, Avery has also experienced a steady shift in demographics with respect to age and workforce characteristics.
The median age in Avery is currently 45.2 years old while the median age in the United States is 38.1 years old. While this is not the core issue and other counties in the state exist with higher median ages, concern rests on proactively replacing the premiere workforce age residents when they age out or leave the region. Avery’s current prime workforce age residents of an age range of 22-54 years old are declining and being empirically replaced with an older, retired population.
With an increased demand to support tourists, part-time vacation homeowners and a growing retired population, Avery seeks to retain current businesses and attract more workers in order to maintain its current quality of subsistence. While an aging population tends to require more services in general, these same individuals have also acquired disposable income that can be circulated around the community.
Current statistics, if extrapolated in the prevailing exponential form, indicate that Avery County’s school district will have a difficult time preserving its student population if census trends remain unchanged. In regard to post-secondary education, Lees-McRae College students are generally considered to be transient to Avery, while Mayland Community College tends to provide service to and employ a significant base of the local population.
A consistent area of concern for local leaders remains the downward trend in population totals and increased aging, as well as prime workforce availability and the ability to entice native high school and college graduates to seek career employment in Avery County rather than moving away to seek a more profitable career path.
Available observations from Greenberg Development Services, a Charlotte-based planning and economic development firm that works with communities to strengthen their downtown or neighborhood business corridors, include lack of available, affordable housing, significant numbers of classified vacant homes (seasonal/second homes) and homogenized resident lifestyle.
While the aforementioned metrics and reflections do not all equate to a single polarity, they do provide insight to populace justification.
Eric Berg, who has longstanding involvement and interest in Avery County along with being employed in the technology, manufacturing and entrepreneurial sectors, shared observations based on his experience in the subject and evaluation of data.
“Looking at the census data for Avery County, the trends are troublesome from the perspective of not being able to support our tourist and vacation industry with the services they require, which will limit growth,” Berg said, citing questions such as what to invest in to stop the decrease of the prime workforce group and what things attract people to live in Avery County.
Regional and/or national attraction in order to attract workers prevails as the fundamental component of Berg’s hypothesis.
“Nothing can happen until we can get people in here,” Berg added. “Something needs to kickstart it.”
The data associated with Avery’s shifting demographics is the root motivation for finding an answer. With all elements considered, Berg noted that “Retaining and recruiting workers will become even more important.”
Committed Avery organizations and individuals are currently advancing toward goals aligned with the precedents, whether inadvertently or intentionally. Board rooms and committees in Avery County have expounded on ambitions for enhancement in the county.
Ken Walter, chairman of the Avery County Economic Development Committee, is a major stakeholder in the quality and growth of the county. The EDC focuses its attention on attracting and retaining businesses in Avery and intends to sharpen the commerce of the region.
“Schools are in the early stages of really focusing on apprenticeship programs,” Walter explained, with emphasis on programs necessary to provide the education skills necessary to adequately train the young workforce.
“The schools have done a great deal with making enrollment easy and local employers have shown high interest,” Walter added. “Students and parents need to know it exists.”
Another facet of growth in Avery that both Walter and County Manager Phillip Barrier are excited about is the prospect of expanded broadband internet coverage. Currently the American Rescue Plan has millions of dollars available to address the need, but the allocated funds have discouraging spending restrictions.
“Legislation prevents municipalities from using funds toward broadband,” Walter explained. The hope is that state politicians may be able to release the restrictions as early as January.
The attention to broadband coverage relates to the ability of both employers to hire remotely and employees to work from home. Walter attributes increased internet coverage to groups of people being able to relocate to the High Country.
Walter notes that, “Affordable areas do not have broadband,” and the interested relocating individuals are “young people with children.”
Walter also mentions that Avery is alluring in other capacities as well. He notes the low crime rate, quality of life, tourism and a rich culture.
“I am enthusiastic about these things that are coming down the pipe,” Walter said. “There is also a high level of enthusiasm from government and committees.”
