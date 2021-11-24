BANNER ELK – Following a 2020 that saw its cancellation due to the COVID-19 pandemic, area businesses returned in earnest to gather for the Avery County Chamber of Commerce’s annual celebration, held on Friday, Nov. 19, at the Banner Elk Best Western.
The celebration featured a who’s who of Avery County’s organizers and dignitaries on behalf of the Chamber of Commerce. The evening meal was catered by Gadabouts, with a silent auction held, awards pronounced and special guest Larry Weaver presenting a stand-up comedy performance for attendees.
Avery Chamber of Commerce Director Anne Winkelman started the evening by thanking, “My husband, board members, silent auction participants, Robin Morgan, staff, partners and donors.” She continued by saying, “We have such great support and a wonderful team.”
The highlight of the evening featured the winners of the Chamber of Commerce awards for Avery County. Student of the Year was presented to Carly Benfield, an active participant in teacher education, beta club and multiple other associations. The Nonprofit of the Year award was given to the Williams YMCA of Avery County.
YMCA CEO Trey Oakley accepted the award on behalf of the organization. “I am a product of the YMCA, I grew up at the Y,” Oakley said. The YMCA provided a no-cost summer camp and a virtual academy in the past year, as well as provided 26,000 meals and transported a multitude of seniors throughout the county.
The Volunteer of the Year Award was presented to Jim Ward. Ward, the founder of the High Country Charitable Foundation, has helped award $3 million to nonprofits and is also a member of the Avery County Humane Society Board. Ward was not in attendance to accept the award, thus active Avery member and HCCF liaison Jim Swinkola accepted the honor on his behalf.
“Because of my 30 years at Grandfather Home for Children, I have been fortunate to meet many philanthropic individuals, individuals who have given away gifts of staggering amounts of money,” Swinkola said. “However, I have not met anyone to match Jim Ward’s giving of both his time and assets to improve lives specifically in Avery County. I have never met a more generous individual,” adding, “He is from Florida but his heart is in Avery County. He is totally focused on the needs of Avery County. Without argument, Jim Ward is making a difference.”
The Chamber’s Business of the Year Award was given to Lees McRae College in Banner Elk.
“They could qualify as a nonprofit,” event emcee Jeff Davis noted.
LMC has 26 majors, 23 athletic teams, a 13-to-1 student to faculty ratio, which Davis noted as “critical to this business community.” Lees-McRae brings essential commerce to Avery County.
The Business Person of the Year Award was shared by a pair of recipients. Davis said of the winners, “There are two people who are both deserving of this award.”
Phillip Barrier and Edward Henson were presented as recipients of the honor. Barrier, who serves as Avery County Manager, has proactively acquired large grants to expand broadband service in Avery County, worked expansively for Covid vaccinations in Avery County and has multiple accolades for spearheading aid and prosperity in the county.
Henson, Chief Marketing and Sales Officer at SkyLine/SkyBest, has worked on behalf of Avery County for better internet access, as well as partnered with the YMCA, as well as served alongside Avery leadership and with the High Country Workforce Development Board.
Honorable mentions for the occasion were also recognized, including the Avery Chamber of Commerce for its promotion of business and economic development in Avery County. Scott Garland and Stonewalls Restaurant, Jesse Pope and the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation, as well as Mayor of Banner Elk Brenda Lyerly and Avery County Schools Superintendent Dr. Dan Brigman were mentioned and thanked.
Davis himself was also surprised, as he was recognized by the Chamber for his concern for Avery County and his participation in the prosperity of the High Country region. Davis, who operates High Country Wealth Management, is an active participant in the Kiwanis Club, YMCA, Banner Elk Historical Society and the Mayland Community College Board.
Larry Weaver, a comedian, entrepreneur, author and motivational speaker, provided a standup comedy show after the dinner and commencement of awards. Weaver noted that, “I grew up in the country, but the closest thing we had to a food truck was when an El Camino hit an opossum on the road.” Weaver gave a roaring performance to entertain guests, sharing that, “My wife loves to run. I get winded running the vacuum, and it’s a Roomba.”
Weaver, a North Carolina native, traveled around Avery County and Banner Elk for material for the show.
“I take in the audience, I listen to the audience.” Weaver said, as he indulged the crowd and capped off the successful Chamber of Commerce awards ceremony
