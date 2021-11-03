NEWLAND – During its regular monthly meeting on Monday, Nov. 1, , the Avery County Board of Commissioners received an award from representatives of the North Carolina Cooperative Extension Service.
Extension Office representatives and Jerry Moody were on hand at the meeting to present the special award to the county leaders. It was noted that there exists three ingredients for a great county with respect to the Cooperative Extension: an effective extension leader, a staff that works hard and loves its local area, and that all of its residents are involved in the partnership.
The Cooperative Extension lauded a trio of initiatives, including its 4-H Summer WOW Program, the agricultural equipment used to teach growers the successful and environmental disposal of unwanted pesticides, and the unmitigated success of the new community center which has already hosted 50 events with more than 5,600 people in total attendance.
The coordinated effort between the local government and the Extension has proved to be an effective measure in achieving these accomplishments. Heritage Park Community Center has been one of the premiere vaccination sites in Avery County. The favorable partnership between local government and NC Coop Extension has aided in the prosperous outcome of collaboration.
In additional news from the commissioners’ meeting, a pair of new phases of a subdivision were approved, the final phase of Sunset Lots and Red Sky at Eagles Nest Lots, to which the latter was described as more of an extension than a phase. Also in the staff items of the meeting, the board is moving along with the GIS service contract with Atlas Mapping. It was noted that this service would offer cost savings and would all be done remotely.
A short-term lease for WAMY Community Action at the Beech St. property also was approved by the board. WAMY will be offering an afterschool program through a grant and will be working on securing a permanent location.
The program is called “The Hangout” and will be offered to middle school-aged children in the area. The program held an Open House from 5 to 7 p.m. on November 2 at the Beech St. property, explaining the particulars of the program along with giving a tour of the premises.
County Manager Phillip Barrier shared during his manager’s report the most recent Covid numbers for the Halloween week. From Oct. 25 to Oct. 31, there were 22 positive cases of Covid reported, with only four positive cases coming from children under the age of 18. The information for the available booster shot is on the county website, where numerous pharmacies in the area will offer the shot. Heritage Park will be serving as a location to receive booster shots from the county, with information also listed on the county website. Avery County will be offering the Moderna booster, and other variations will be offered at various pharmacies.
Barrier also updated the board on the recent advancements of certain grants and support sought by the county. Avery has received a verbal commitment from Freedom Life Grant for peer support. A workforce housing grant by Dogwood Health Trust has been allocated to the county for asset inventory where water and sewer data will be compiled, wastewater facilities and an affordable housing study performed.
American Rescue Plan information was provided after stakeholders in the community attended a six-session plan class. The federal government will be providing funds based on the ARP. The county plans to devote its effort toward improving broadband and internet access throughout the region, along with aid for low-income residents.
Currently, the funds have been allocated to the county, but “red tape” by the governmental system has kept the county in what Barrier calls a “holding pattern.” Much of the local governmental discretion is applicable to municipalities, but not counties. It was mentioned that the hope is that by January there will be a state House and Senate bill to allow county governments, within the scope of the ARP, to utilize the allocated funds.
“We are statutorily prohibited from moving forward as a county,” Commissioner Dennis Aldridge noted.
All counties in the United States are in the same boat as Avery County with respect to the American Rescue Plan. The commissioners are hopeful to move forward.
“We want to have a plan together when the funds can be released,” Barrier said.
