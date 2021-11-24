NEWLAND – Tucker’s Third Annual Big Coon Contest and Fundraiser event took place on Saturday, Nov. 20, at the Avery Cooperative Extension facility at Heritage Park. The third chapter of this dual-supported event proved to be a successful community event.
The fundraiser began locally as an event to raise money for the Carpenter family after they tragically lost their young son in 2019 due to a spinal cord-attacking parasite contracted during a trip to Pigeon Forge, Tenn.
The initial fundraiser and hunting event was initiated by the members of Carey’s Flat Wildlife Club and the Daniel Boone Bear Club. The following installments of the annual program have been a coordinated effort by the aforementioned Avery hunting clubs and the extended Carpenter family.
Cody Carpenter, an Avery County police officer and secretary of the Carey’s Flat Wildlife Club, said of the event, “I thank everyone for coming. It keeps Tucker’s memory alive.”
Large pictures of Tucker surrounded by wreaths marked the entrance to the facility where visitors can take in the spirit of the boy while getting together for the family based community event.
The contest’s primary fundraiser purpose is to raise money for local families who have the unfortunate experience of having to endure an unexpected, grievous situation. Previous funds have been apportioned to unpredictable medical bills, catastrophic home loss and families or youth who have had difficult circumstances to deal with.
The event offered a barbecue dinner smoked for 10 hours with fixings and dessert, all donated by members of clubs and individuals willing to help. Numerous raffles occurred, which included multiple firearms, gift cards and various other equipment and random wares. All of the proceeds generated by the event will directly benefit local youth or families in need.
Carpenter’s brother, Matt Gwyn, who volunteered with preparation and service, said of the fundraiser, “It is all about raising money and helping the kids.”
In the previous year, the event was able to raise around $7,000 for admirable causes. Family member Chantae Hoilman, teacher at Avery Middle School, said of the valiant feat, “When something happens in the community, we’ve got your back.”
The event was capped off by a nighttime raccoon hunt, where the heaviest raccoon was calculated at Elk River Supply, and the winner received an Alpha 10 tracking device. Previous winners had weighed in the neighborhood of 15 to 20 pounds.
A rather unorthodox feature of the event is the free kids raffle. Any kid under the age of 16 years of age can acquire a free ticket to a raffle, which offered a nine-week-old Walker/Bluetick hunting dog raised by Carpenter’s brother, Logan. The winner of the puppy was fortunate raffle participant Kolton Wise, who immediately named the dog “Cash.”
Both the Carey’s Flat Wildlife Club and the Daniel Boone Bear Club maintained strong support for the event over the years, showing up in high numbers. Benny Vance, President of the Daniel Boone Bear Club, said of the event, “It has united a bunch of hunters together for a great cause. Sometimes something bad can be turned into something good.”
Regarding the attendees of the event, Cody Carpenter said, “Everyone is like family here.” A strong community came out to show its support for the betterment of families in the region and to volunteer their time to the fundraiser.
The fundraiser and the coinciding hunting expedition were filmed by Appalachian Holler Hunters, a quickly rising YouTube show founded by Avery resident Christian Gardner. Gardner said of the show, which utilizes multiple attendees at the event as co-hosts, “It is about capturing the hunting aspect of the Appalachian region.” For those who wish to see video coverage of the hunt, the film is available on the Appalachian Holler Hunters YouTube and Facebook page.
