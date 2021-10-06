NEWLAND – During its scheduled October meeting on Monday, Oct. 4, the Avery County Board of Commissioners discussed a number of items, include a budget allowance for a county visitor’s guide.
The half-page advertisement in the guide was approved for $495 by the board, with another $250 allotted to change the current advertisement in the guide. The current advertisement displays the quote, “Come for a day, stay for a lifetime.” The objective, stated by Ken Walter, is to change the ad to make it more informational for businesses and offer more economically driven enticement. The total budget allowance combined was $745.
County Manager Phillip Barrier provided during his regular update news regarding vaccination totals. Barrier reported that 118 Avery County residents have now received the vaccine since a previous update, an upward trend. Barrier also updated that the map pinpoint signup for increased broadband access in Avery for those residents who do not have internet is progressing successfully.
Lastly, Barrier acknowledged the Woolly Worm Festival in Banner Elk, noting that “I saw a worm that was completely brown, so I hope that it wins. Then we can have an easy winter.”
A second public hearing on the Community Development Block Grant Neighborhood Revitalization Program was introduced. A total of six homes have been selected, with three homes qualifying for revitalizations and the other three homes for complete reconstruction. The complete reconstructions would include a replacement of a new double wide mobile home. The average cost for replacements was noted at $114,000. There is also $75,000 that is allocated for emergency repairs on revitalization projects. These repairs generally include new septic systems and new wells in order to bring them up to code.
“I want to thank the committee for their hard work, fighting to help the people. I hate that it takes so long to get it done,” Barrier said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.