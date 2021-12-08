NEWLAND – Avery County Commissioners held its monthly meeting on Monday, Dec. 6, as the last regularly scheduled meeting for the current year.
At the top of the docket were the appointment of Chair, Vice-Chair and Officers. Each of the commissioners currently holding positions remained in that position, with each reappointment unanimous in decision. Commission Chair Martha Hicks said of the reappointments, “We will continue to work together and accomplish what our county needs.”
Without any official awards or proclamations on the agenda, the commissioners did acknowledge Phillip Barrier’s recognition as Businessman of the Year at the annual Avery County Chamber of Commerce dinner in November.
“It is not Phillip’s award, it’s our award,” Barrier said. “We have all pulled together and have done great.”
With other reappointments to the Rural Transportation Advisory Committee and the Vaya Health Regional Board, Hicks noted, “It is how you learn what the people in your county need, by sitting on boards.”
During the public comments portion of the meeting, former Newland Alderman Dave Calvert inquired of the commissioners why the County of Avery continues to purchase property in Newland. Calvert suggested that the county ownership of property in the Town of Newland adversely affects property tax revenue, noting that the recent traffic count in Newland significantly outweighed the number of residents in the town, and it has put a stress on the Newland police force. Calvert concluded his comment by asking the commissioners to consider some type of subsidy to help Newland.
Avery County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Lee Buchanan also made a comment, commending the selections of leaders in the county and lauding the region for its quality of life.
An audit report was presented by CPA Sharon Gillespie in which she referenced that the 100-page document goes from very broad to very specific. Highlighted in the report was that the county’s assets exceeded its liability, accumulating roughly $55 million on paper. The net position of the audit reports an increase, yet the fund balance is down approximately $400k, both due mainly to the Avery High School project. These metrics on the report will eventually get transferred to the Board of Education and do not weigh significantly on future audits.
Avery County received a 59-percent fund balance in which Gillespie refers to as “a healthy fund balance.” Avery County is substantially above average in this regard, according to Gillespie, as other counties of this size have a far lower fund balance percentage. For reference, 8% was noted as the minimum fund balance that should be a goal to maintain.
“Overall everything looked great and there were no problems with Covid expenditures,” Gillespie added. She also mentioned that she is “thoroughly impressed with Caleb (Hogan’s) performance as finance officer.”
During his tax administrator report, Bruce Daniels focused on the schedule of values and the housing market in Avery.
“Values are going to go up,” Daniels reported. “It is a healthy real estate market right now.”
Avery County utilizes a four-year cycle for the schedule of values as opposed to an eight-year cycle. Daniels said of the two versions, “Eight years is a stretch on the market for reevaluations. Four years is better for a more accurate reflection of values.”
Continuing with the theme of home values, Ned Fowler, founder and director of Northwestern Regional Housing Authority, touched on the substantial difficulties of affordable housing in Avery. Fowler noted the high number of cost-burdened households in the county and the significance of having no vacancies in multi-family housing in the county.
The housing authority director quoted the median listing price of homes in Avery at $489,000.
“There are affordability and availability problems in Avery County,” said Fowler.
NWHA helps families who have been priced out of the market and has assisted 2,000 households in the region. NRHA does not have intentions on utilizing taxpayer funds and has moved Avery County to the top of their list with respect to potential assistance.
“We appreciate the time he (Fowler) spends in Avery addressing our needs,” Barrier noted.
While the workforce housing issue is well documented, Commissioner Dennis Aldridge referred to the cognizance of median home price metrics.
“Keep in mind it only takes one or two 7-figure homes to skew the numbers (with median home price). The upper end of the spectrum causes numbers to not represent the totality,” Aldridge said. “Internet access would open up many areas of the county. We create more opportunity.”
Broadband enhancement in Avery is heavily attached to the American Rescue Plan, which Barrier addressed.
“We are waiting on final guidance from the Treasurer. We are going to get there,” Barrier said.
Barrier also reported the latest Covid numbers in the county and noted that numbers continue to decrease steadily.
“We are on the right track. The numbers are looking good,” he explained.
Bookending the meeting was the material recovery site schedule for Christmas. Avery Solid Waste Department centers will be closed for Christmas Eve, Christmas and the normally scheduled Sunday. Centers will reopen on the Monday following Christmas Day. Some facilities are also equipped to recycle Christmas trees as well.
