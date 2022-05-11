AVERY COUNTY – Avery County Commissioners held a budget workshop on Thursday, May 5, to ruminate budget proposals from the Fire Commission and Sheriff’s Office. The Board of Education, who was listed on the agenda, will present its budget at a later date.
Representing the Fire Commission were Chairman Scott Heath and Brian Ledford. The representatives discussed the upcoming needs of stations like Crossnore, which needs windows, deck and stairs, along with Linville, who is up next for a truck.
The lack of availability for specialized equipment prompted the Commission to inquire about the rolling stock of the Fire Commission, to which it is currently on schedule.
“At the forefront is lowering ratings [ISO],” said Heath, who noted that Banner Elk has recently lowered its rating and that Linville is currently at a 4. Full-time coverage and training centers were stated to be effective methods to lower ratings.
The Fire Commission brought up the importance of volunteers and their factor as a asset for the county. Currently the departments share a lack of volunteers and possibly plan to combat that by considering stipends for volunteers.
It was stated that a point system as opposed to a flat call rate may be the more efficient option if a stipend were to be added. Points would be garnered from various activities like training, fires and washing trucks.
“There are a lot of things to work out,” said Heath, such as accountability along with checks and balances. “We are working to increase volunteers.”
With nighttime coverage being a difficulty for volunteers and a limited capacity of full staff, both the county commissioners and Fire Commission agreed that coverage is crucial to the community and departments.
The Fire Commission presented a proposed budget of $3.1 million, with commissioners agreeing to discuss it in further detail.
The Avery Sheriff’s Office, on the docket for budget proposal, was represented by Sheriff Danny Phillips and Tracy Buchanan. Phillips began by stating, “What we ask for is the bare minimum,” noting a reduced budget from a previous proposal.
Much like the fire commission, the availability of equipment and vehicles has been an obstacle for the department, with Phillips adding that, “Vehicles should be ordered in February instead of July.”
Without a way to pre-audit the purchases, both the Sheriff’s Office and Commissioners discussed potential methods to order vehicles sooner in order to not have to pick from leftover stock, and to expedite the acquisition of both specialized equipment and vehicles.
Phillips also explained that available ammo stock is difficult to obtain as well, along with significant price increases per round.
In the jail budget, issues were presented around inmate healthcare and recruitment retention.
“A lot of taxpayer money goes to paying for healthcare for criminals,” Commissioner Blake Vance said of a portion of the budget.
In reference to jail employees, it was stated that recruitment retention has not increased and have recently lost a hire to another county. Commissioners discussed the relationship between take home pay and employee retention, especially amongst youthful hires.
“Young people look at take home pay; it’s how they pay bills. Benefits are great, but what they bring home is what they look at,” said Commissioner Tim Phillips.
County Manager Phillip Barrier said of the proposal, “This is a great proposed budget. We know leadership will change, and we will work with them ASAP.”
