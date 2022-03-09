AVERY COUNTY – The Avery County Board of Commissioners held its monthly meeting on Monday, March 7, discussing updates and significant news for the county.
The Avery Vikings wrestling team was officially recognized by the commissioners as a congratulations and public recognition achievement. The 2021-22 team worked diligently for a third-consecutive 1A state championship. Specifically, Levi Andrews was recognized for being a 4-time state champion and Ethan Shell as a 3-time state champion.
The Villages at Eagles Nest unit numbers 90 and 96 through 102 unanimously received subdivision approval. It was noted that the subdivision continuously maintains dedicated greenspaces as an environmental and presentation standard.
Sheriff Danny Phillips was officially designated as the authority in determining whether a dog is considered dangerous to the public. Former sheriff Kevin Frye previously held the designation and it was approved that Phillips will now take that position.
Bruce Daniels presented his tax administrator’s report which stated that 97 sales were initiated in the month of February, compared to last year’s 62 February sales. The 2021-22 sales data indicated that approximately 1,100 sales were made in the previous year. The numbers demonstrate that more sales were achieved this past year compared to previous revaluation periods.
Daniels also brought up the tax valuations, to which he noted, “We are not looking at ways to get into people’s pockets. It is unpleasant from a taxpayer’s point of view, but my staff is unbelievably bright and they put in the work and the hours,” in referring to the substantial increase in values for this year.
County Manager Phillip Barrier added that, “This happens in the marketplace. We do not control that.”
“There is not one subdivision that made this happen. This is a countywide assessment,” Daniels said.
“One billion dollars was lost from total market values. This revaluation, we have seen this swing back. Our values are back,” Barrier said, referencing the housing market value loss from 2014 and the flat market in 2018. “We have made that billion back.”
A Board of Equalization made up of resident property owners of Avery exists to adjudicate the values and to be the “ultimate arbiter,” as Daniels explained.
Commissioner Blake Vance and Daniels concurred that there is numerous misinformation about this year’s valuations.
“It is a necessary evil to keep the county going forward. There is no blame. The numbers are what they are. My staff is the best in North Carolina,” said Daniels.
In his County Manager updates, Barrier stated that the Economic Development Committee workshop to help local businesses in the workforce arena will take place on June 9 at Heritage Park. Invitation will be sent out and space is limited.
A workshop was held on Thursday, March 3, featuring the commissioners and three different broadband service providers to discuss the ARP funding toward internet. The meeting hosted Skyline/Skybest, Charter and Carolina West.
According to federal data, the percent of underserved contingent in Avery resulted was totaled at 3.28%. In other words, data suggests that Avery County only has 3.28% of households with underserved broadband coverage, with data also illustrating that there are 62 other counties with lower household coverage.
Commissioners believed that these metrics are flawed and unsound because the provider maps only utilized main highways in determining data and did not go house to house or utilize secondary roads. Barrier notes that the statistics are inaccurate and wishes to perform a county survey to prove that the numbers are faulty.
With respect to a future survey, Barrier added, “We need citizen participation.” The commissioners plan to appeal the statistics and will not receive funds from the first round of money, hoping to get in on funding acquisition on the second round.
“I pressed them about the numbers and the main line and secondary roads at the meeting,” Commissioner Blake Vance said.
Buncombe County has already issued a form of grievance against the data and will perform its own survey. Buncombe is asking residents to complete the NC Department of Information Technology Broadband Infrastructure Office survey to gather data on internet connectivity for households and businesses.
Despite the data, the commissioners pledged $3 million to Skyline/Skybest through the potential funding which plans to provide reliable and affordable internet from fiber to home.
“I want to thank the three providers and the board for realizing the need and spending close to 90% of the total funds towards broadband,” Barrier noted. “It’s something that the county needs.”
The ARP funds have also been a topic of interest from a logistical point of view. The difficulty of sifting through the documents was noted as a “big burden for a small county.”
“The High Country Council of Governments cover seven counties, and they cannot find anyone who wants to take on the task of working through the mess of regulations,” Commissioner Dennis Aldridge said, citing the complexity and array of red tape in the funding structure.
In other meeting news, a grant application was signed by Commissioner Martha Hicks where Avery County High School can apply for up to $50 million with certain matching funds requirements. If funding is received, the school would use funding toward the auditorium, kitchen, cafeteria, gym and multipurpose room. March 15 is the deadline to submit applications, and an awards announcement would come on April 12.
County finance officer Caleb Hogan discussed the two new fire trucks that have been ordered by the Avery Fire Commission. The trucks were originally ordered in 2019 but had been put on hold because of Covid. The Unused trucks are generally used as spares or sold, with Hogan adding that, “There are supply chain issues for getting equipment for all counties,” due to Covid and Covid-related factors.
The commissioners also unanimously adopted the ACHS stadium renovation project, which includes new turf and lights for the football field. The projected cost remains at $924,000.
“This board approved the initial turf that has been a godsend, not just for our football team but for the county. This has been a nice addition to the campus and we are the envy of the region because of our stadium,” Avery Board of Education Chair John Greene, who was in attendance for the meeting, said. “We are thankful and appreciate the support you give to Avery County Schools.”
